Construction Begins For 13-Story Condo Bldg. At 6th Ave. & 14th St.

Excavation has begun on a planned 13-story mixed-use condominium building that will sit on the corner of 6th Ave. and 14th St., a parcel that straddles the Greenwich Village and Chelsea neighborhoods of Manhattan.

Developed by Izaki Group and designed by BKSK Architects, the building will reportedly contain 71 residential units and ground-floor commercial space, according to permits for the building filed by the developer in late 2022. It’ll formally occupy the address 525 6th Ave., and will sit directly above an entrance to the 14th St. subway station that serves the F & M lines. The estimated completion date is scheduled for 2026.

Izaki Group, headed by Israeli developer Ron Izaki, purchased the 6th Ave. & 14 St. plot for $46 million in 2021, according to The Real Deal, which also noted that the developers are planning for the new project to be “boutique” apartments.

No comprehensive renderings have been issued for the building, outside of an outline sketch plastered on one of the site’s green construction fences. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is listed as the general contractor for the project.

The site at 525 6th Ave. used to be a four-story building that was home to businesses such as Metro PCH, a sushi bar that went by Mikado Bistro, the pawn shop Jason & Co., and the pizza shop Slice & Co.

The other address at 102 & 104 W. 14th St. were also apparently demolished to make way for the 13-story condo building. The latter structure was occasionally known as the George C. Flint & Co. Building, named after a manufacturer that leased it in the 1870s. In recent years, 104 W. 14th St. hosted a bakery and a spa.

In 2022, the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation noted that the building was situated outside of the Greenwich Village Historic District, and landmark protections therefore couldn’t prevent its destruction.

Reached for comment, a representative for Izaki Group declined to divulge details on the type of housing and commercial establishments that it hopes to house there, but confirmed that it would be a mixed-use residential structure.