Cop Slugged in Times Square; Train Conductor Punched at Grand Central

The plague of brazen assaults against cops and MTA workers in uniform continued this week.

On Tuesday, May 27, at around 2:45am, a 21-year-old man with the unusual name of Aaron Cuauhtemoc Domsky was caught on video punching an Asian-American police officer at Seventh Avenue and West 46th Street.

In the moments preceding the attack, an NYPD sergeant is seen trying to move Domsky from the middle of the street. While doing so, however, Domsky turned, landed a hard punch to the sergeant’s jaw, and started running east, with the officer following.

Before he was nabbed, Domsky allegedly slapped a 19-year-old woman and elbowed a 35-year-old woman in back of the head, causing her to fall and hit her head.

At his May 28 arraignment Domsky was ordered held on $30,000 cash bail, $80,000 insurance company bond, and $60,000 partially secured surety bond and ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam.

Domsky, who has a Costa Mesa, Calif., address, is presently in the Eric M. Taylor Center at Rikers Island. His next scheduled court date is June 11.

That’s not all, however. As his skilled punching suggests, it’s believed Domsky is also a former Mexican national Jiu-Jitsu fighter. More recently, according to LinkedIn, Domsky appears to have been a trainer for Equinox gyms.

It will be recalled that Cuauhtémoc is not only the name of the last Aztec emperor but also the name the Mexican navy training ship that on May 17 crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, killing two and injuring 19 others.

Maniac Punches Train Conductor

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct / Transit District 4. Details are as follows:

On Thursday, May 22, at approximately 7:45pm, at the 42nd Street - Grand Central Station, an on-duty 55-year-old male MTA employee was looking out of the conductors’ window while onboard a stopped northbound 5 train when an unidentified male individual punched the victim in the face.

The maniac fled the location on foot. EMS responded and transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a likely black male with a medium complexion, approximately 35 to 39 years old, 6-foot-2, a medium build, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.