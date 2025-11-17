Cops Kill Crazed Gunman on Upper East Side After Multiple Threats

A possibly greater tragedy was averted on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, when cops from the 19th Precinct, responding to a 911 about a crazed gunman, shot and killed Elijah Brown, 20, of Manhattan.

Brown had been stalking a number of locations in East Harlem and the Upper East Side, drawing his weapon on multiple persons before his final turn toward police resulted in his death.

The bizarre and frightening incident began at the address that was given as Brown’s home, 1590 Madison Ave., a very large modern apartment building between East 106th and East 107th streets.

Directly across the street from 1590 Madison is the Jackie Robinson Educational Complex, with the NYCHA Carver and Lehman Houses on either side. Though only a block from Central Park, the feeling here is substantially more East Harlem than Upper East Side.

According to NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, it was at 1590 Madison that Brown was speaking to another man in the elevator when, “seemingly without provocation,” he pulled out a firearm and pointed it directly at the male until the elevator reached the building’s first floor.

From here, Brown walked a short half block to the Ranch Market deli at 1600 Madison Ave. on the northwest corner of East 107th Street. Here Brown pointed his weapon at a deli worker and said, “Call 911, I’m going down to the hospital to shoot it up.”

At 7:03 p.m., NYPD did receive a 911 call about a gunman here.

Brown next went south, to Mount Sinai Hospital, at 1468 Madison Ave., just below East 100th Street. Here, Brown walked in and then backed out to the sidewalk, where he placed his gun near a tree.

Re-entering the hospital, Brown scuffled with an off-duty cop who was working security there. When the officer saw Brown reach down for the firearm he’d stashed by the tree, he called for police help.

Brown meanwhile, stormed off southbound on Madison Avenue, where, according to Chief Rivera, “members of the 19th Precinct encounter him on Madison Avenue between 96th and 95th Street.”

“The officers exited their vehicles, and the individual immediately discharges the firearm at the officers with multiple civilians in close proximity who had just gotten off an MTA bus,” Rivera continued. “The officers return fire and strike the individual. His firearm was recovered at the scene.”

Brown was returned to the same Mount Sinai Hospital he’d recently entered, twice, this time in critical condition, and this is where he died.

Surveillance video confirms this account, and is is frightening in its stark reality: A man stalking down Madison Avenue with a firearm in his right hand is apprehended from behind by cops, and rather than drop his weapon, Brown’s first reaction is to turn and fire.

Speaking to ABCNews7, a cousin of Brown’s said, ”My cousin wasn’t just another young kid or troublemaker, he was going through something, everybody goes through things.”

What those things may have been remain unknown at press time.