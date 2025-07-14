Cops Seek Village Sex Attacks Suspect; Narcotics Bust on 6th Ave.

A sex predator is on the loose in Greenwich Village and cops are asking the public’s assistance in finding him. Two known incidents occurred within a 24-hour span in the 1st Precinct. Details are as follows:

On May 17, at approximately 2:06 a.m., a 25-year-old female victim was on the southeast corner of West Houston St. and MacDougal St., when an unidentified individual approached her, displayed a cellphone with a map on the screen and indicated they needed directions. The unidentified individual then intentionally grabbed the victim’s breast and waist before fleeing on foot to parts unknown. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

On May 18, at approximately 1:50 a.m., a 26-year-old female victim was in the vicinity of Thompson St. and West Houston St., when an unidentified individual approached her from behind, grabbed her and forced her to the ground. The unidentified individual then proceeded to forcefully touch her private area over her clothes. The unidentified individual fled on foot to parts unknown.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of this incident and refused medical treatment on scene.

The sought individual is described as a male, probably Asian, with a light complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and white sneakers. His appearance is much more like a student, tourist or a young professional than the usual street crazy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

6th Precinct Cops Take Down 6th Ave. Drug Dealers

The war on drugs might ultimately be futile but in the meantime, NYPD continues the fight against the scourge of Village dope peddlers.

On June 4, at approximately 3:07 a.m. near the intersection of West 9th St. and 6th Ave., within the confines of the 6th Precinct, officers observed unknown individuals sell alleged narcotics in exchange for money. The following were arrested and charged:

Justin Troisi, 31-year-old male, of 255 West 43rd St., Manhattan.

Jeffery Mackenzie, 46-year-old male, 759 East 108th St., Brooklyn.

Both men were hit with a slew of narcotics charges including various counts of Criminal Possesion of Controlled Substance and Conspiracy.

In addition, Troisi faces a Criminal Possession of a Weapon charge. Sources say Troisi has nine prior arrests, his most recent another 6th Precinct for selling crack on May 29.

Troisi, who has pled not guilty in both cases, was next due in New York Criminal Court on July 15.

Mackenzie, who also pled not guilty, is scheduled to make his next appearance at 100 Centre Street July 23.

Woman Stuck Inside Washing Machine

The social media app Citizen carried a dispatch on July 13th that police and the FDNY were responding to a call of a woman stuck inside a washing machine at 40 Avenue D.

A police spokesperson said that the woman had been freed by the time they arrived and no police action was necessary. The FDNY had not responded by press time. It is not clear if the woman freed herself or if FDNY had to break her out. The story of how the woman managed to get stuck inside a washing machine in the first place remains a mystery. No further details were available but it sounds like there were no injuries connected with the incident.