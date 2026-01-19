Corlears Hook Park Car Crash Killer, Daniel Hyden, Sentenced

And after all the screaming horror, bloodshed, flowers, and tears that have flowed since July 4, 2024, Daniel Hyden, 46, aka the Corlears Park Car Crash Killer, has been sentenced. Straus News has reported this story since it occurred on that hot, humid night next to NYCHA Vladeck Houses. It was the end of four beautiful lives, and lasting trauma to many others in the shadow of a housing project that honored Baruch Charney Vladeck, the Yiddish newspaper editor and Socialist politician. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. revealed on Jan. 16. that Hayden was sentenced to 24-years-to-life in state prison for the horrific tragedy that occurred while driving drunk when he plowed into the picnickers.

On Nov. 3, 2025, a New York State Supreme Court Judge convicted Hyden on all counts, including four counts of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, four counts of Assault in the Second Degree, and three counts of Assault in the Third Degree.

“Daniel Hyden has been sentenced to 24-years-to-life in state prison for murdering four New Yorkers and severely injuring seven others as they were enjoying an annual Fourth of July barbecue. Ana Morel, Lucile Pinkney, Herman Pinkney, and Emily Ruiz went to the celebration not knowing that Daniel Hyden would end their lives that day with his pickup truck,” said DA Bragg.

“While this prison sentence will not reverse the fatalities, injuries, and trauma, I hope this sentencing brings a measure of comfort for those who were impacted by this mass casualty event. If you are intoxicated, do not get behind the wheel—it risks the lives of others, and you will be prosecuted.”

As proven at trial, on July 4, 2024, at approximately 8:52 p.m., Hyden was driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck northbound on Water Street while intoxicated. He accelerated through a stop sign at 39 mph, sped through a construction zone while navigating various construction barriers, and over a sidewalk at speeds up to 54 mph. He continued to drive through a chain-link fence, striking a large crowd of family and friends who were celebrating the Fourth of July.

Hyden had fully pressed down his gas pedal and did not hit his brakes until one-half second before the final crash. Four people were trapped underneath the pickup truck, with seven others struck and injured by the truck or debris.

Hyden attempted to flee by placing the truck in reverse to continue driving, only to be stopped by witnesses who removed the key from the ignition.

Lucille Pinkney, Herman Pinkney, and Ana Morel were immediately pronounced dead. Emily Ruiz was pronounced dead five days later without ever regaining consciousness.

Four victims seriously injured their heads, arms, and backs, making it incredibly difficult to walk. Three victims sustained lacerations to their faces as well as other minor injuries.