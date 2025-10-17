Could Great White Way Go Dark?Thousands of Broadway Workers Authorize Strike

The membership of two major Broadway unions—the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 and the Actors’ Equity Association—have separately voted to authorize strikes, meaning that over 50,000 theater workers could walk off the job soon, after negotiations with the Broadway League have failed to generate new contracts. This would essentially shutter much of the Great White Way.

If the union does walk off the job, it would be the first time since 2003 that a strike has forced Broadway to shut down. That strike 22 years ago lasted from The strike lasted four days, from Friday, March 7, 2003, to early Tuesday morning, March 11, 2003 and ended after then Mayor Michael Bloomberg summoned all parties to Gracie Mansion and ended after an all night bargaining session.

In the current dispute, the musician’s union represents over 1,200 members who have been working without a contract since the last one expired on Aug. 31. The union issued an Oct. 1 statement on social media after their strike authorization, which was signed off by nearly 1,000 of said members, explaining that they’re demanding the following: fair wages that “reflect Broadway’s success,” better health coverage, employment and income security, and the preservation of in-house contracting.

“Further, we are willing to do whatever it takes to win these important standards. We are fighting for a healthy Broadway,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the 52,000-member strong Actor’s Equity Association—which represents a range of professions including actors, dancers, singers, and stage managers—authorized a strike of their own on Oct. 16. Their contract has been expired since Sept. 28.

In a letter sent to the Broadway League earlier this month, that union wrote: “Eight times a week, we show up for our audiences, but what audiences don’t see are all the additional hours behind the scenes it takes to stay show-ready. The work is intense, the schedules are grueling, and we show up with extraordinary skill, passion, and commitment. Now we’re asking you to show up for us.”

The Actor’s Equity Association letter goes on to specify three demands: better scheduling and paid time off, more money paid towards health insurance, and safe staffing levels.

The first point made by the musician’s union, pertaining to “Broadway’s success,” is important context. Indeed, Broadway has not only finally financially rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic but is now certainly “thriving,” as the union puts it; the Broadway League reported that the 2024-2025 season was its most profitable ever, with $11.89 million worth of gross revenue and 14.9 million attendees flocking to the Great White Way.

Only a few shows would be able to continue if the unions walk off their jobs, according to Playbill. “If Local 802 and Actors’ Equity both go on strike, then every show on Broadway would shut down save for Ragtime, Punch, and Little Bear Ridge Road,” they wrote on October 14.

“The musical Ragtime and the play Punch are under the LORT contract, which is used for regional theatres and non-profits that produce on Broadway. The play Little Bear Ridge Road is independently produced by Scott Rudin, who is not a member of the Broadway League, and uses no musicians,” Playbill added.

Notably, 31 members of the United States Congress have jumped into the fray to urge a quick resolution to the contract disputes, by sending a letter to the all of the parties involved on October 9. Signees included all three politicians representing Manhattan in the U.S. House of Representatives: Jerrold Nadler, Dan Goldman, and Adriano Espalliat.

As for the Broadway League’s position on the mounting labor dispute, they’ve merely told the media that they’ll be pushing their position “at the good-faith bargaining table, not in the press.”