Crime Watch UES 07.13.23

Shoplifting Suspect Threatens to Shoot Store Employee

A 29-year-old female employee of the H&M store at 150 East 86th St. near Lexington Ave. reported that at 2:47 p.m. on Monday, July 3, a 30-year-old man entered the location and removed clothes from display shelves, concealing them inside a bag. The employee approached the man and managed to recover one item before the man became hostile and said, “I have a gun in my bag; do you wanna get shot?” The suspect then fled westbound on East 86th St. Police couldn’t locate him in the neighborhood; they also confirmed that no firearm had actually been displayed. The stolen merchandise included a pair of shorts, a dress jersey and skirt totaling $61.

Two More Mailed Checks Intercepted and Altered

An 80-year-old woman told police that she had mailed out two checks a while back using the mailbox on Second Ave. and East 74th St. Then at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26, she noticed while at her bank that her account balance was low. She later found out that the mailed checks had been altered and cashed in the amount of $39,300.

Senior Stung in “Son in Trouble” Scam

According to police, at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 3, an 80-year-old man living on East 86th St. received a phone call from someone claiming to be his son, saying he was in trouble. The senior next heard from a “Mark Cohen” calling from 667-238-9808, who said he was the son’s lawyer and asked the father to hand over $15,000 to a delivery driver who would pick it up. The father complied, before getting contacted again by a “Josh Howards” calling from 916-665-6294, who claimed to be a supervisor and asked the senior for another $15,000. Fortunately, the father failed to hand over any additional money to the suspected scammers.

Man Arrested after Robbing Nail Salon

A 43-year-old female employee of the Fashion Nail & Spa salon at 1132 Madison Ave. at East 84th St. reported that at 7:39 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, a 55-year-old man entered the location asking to use the bathroom. When his request was denied he began running around the store opening doors before going into the cash register and removing $1,500 without permission or authority. Tyrone Robins was soon arrested on a charge of grand larceny. At the time of his arrest, police found a gram of cocaine on his person, which they seized. Only $156 of the $1,500 stolen was recovered.

Visitor’s Parked Honda Sedan Stolen

A 72-year-old woman from South Kent, CT told police that at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26, she parked her white 2022 Honda four-door sedan with CT plates AX11527 in front of 225 East 74th St. near Second Ave. When she returned at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, she found her vehicle was missing. Surveillance video later revealed two men driving off with her car, and a license plate reader camera showed the vehicle heading over the Willis Ave. Bridge toward the Bronx at 2:53 a.m. later that night. The victim said she had the only set of keys for the car, yet there was no broken glass at the parking spot. The Honda was valued at $35,000.