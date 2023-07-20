Crime Watch UES 07.27.23

Out-of-Towner’s SUV Disappears after Midnight

A 62-year-old man from Jericho, NY told police that at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, he parked his gray 2022 Honda CR-V SUV with NY plates KZD5432 in front of 431 East 82nd St. near York Ave. When he checked on the vehicle at 2 a.m. he found it was missing. A license plate reader camera took a picture of the SUV heading outbound over the Willis Ave. Bridge at 1:09 a.m. Unfortunately, there were no trackers on the vehicle, which was valued at $37,000.

Burglar Takes Restaurant Employees’ Belongings

Police reported that at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, a 40-year-old man entered through the basement door of the Serafina 79 Restaurant at 1022 Madison Ave. at East 79th St., when the establishment had not yet opened for business. The basement door was open, however, and while the suspect was in an employee-only area he removed a 27-year-old female employee’s purse containing credit cards, along with a 30-year-old male employee’s wallet containing cash. An AirPod tracked the missing belongings to 901 Hunts Point Ave. in the 41st Precinct, but a police search there proved fruitless. The items stolen included a backpack, two wallets, various credit and debit cards, keys and a pair of AirPods, totaling $1,203.

Stolen Motorcycle Recovered Damaged

A 40-year-old man stated that at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, he parked his blue 2013 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle inside 1505 Third Ave. at East 85th St., securing the two-wheeler using a steering column lock. When he returned the following day at 8:55 a.m. he found his bike was missing. He used his Apple AirTag to locate the bike and found it in front of 342 East 85th St. near First Ave. with damage to the steering lock. The chopper was valued at $4,000.

Bike Rider Snatches Woman’s Headphones off Her Head

According to police, at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, a 30-year-old woman was walking in front of 116 East 60th St. near Park Ave. when a man riding a bike grabbed the headphones off her head and fled the scene. Because she only saw the suspect from behind, she couldn’t give police more details on his appearance. The stolen earphones were a pair of Apple AirPods Max valued at $549.

Bicycle Vanishes inside Building

A 40-year-old man from Union City, NY alleged that at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14, he entered 531 East 87th St. near East End Ave. where he left his bicycle unattended and unlocked. When he returned at 7:50 p.m. the bike was gone. Using an AirTag tracker, he discovered that his ride had been moved to Park Ave. and East 109th St., and police in the 23rd Precinct looked for it there without success. The stolen bike was valued at $4,200.