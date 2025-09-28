DA Indicts Man for LES Cop Assaults; Drug Bust in Washington Square

The naked, wild man Mekheil Saldana, who attacked three Lower East Side cops in two separate incidents on Aug. 25, has been indicted for his rampage by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg Jr.

According to the NYPD, it was around 9 a.m. when officers from the 5th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unclothed man swinging from a crosswalk signal and trying to knock down passing bicyclists at Chrystie and Broome streets.

This is a cross street bisecting the linear Sarah D. Roosevelt Park. Along with Grand Street one short block south, Broome Street is among SDR Park’s most volatile sections, where persons suffering mental illness, homelessness, and drug addiction often congregate.

D.A. Bragg picks up the story from here:

“As alleged in court documents and statements made on the record. . . . When the officers approached, Saldana ran into the road and jumped on top of a car. Instead of complying with the officers, Saldana jumped from the top of the car and grappled with them. He reached for two officers’ guns and one officer’s taser, and tackled them. While on the ground, Saldana bit down on one of the officers’ fingers for approximately two minutes and only released his grip when additional officers arrived.

“Saldana was eventually restrained and taken to Bellevue Hospital. As he was being examined, he lunged at one of the transporting officers while he was briefly unshackled so he could put on his shirt. Saldana reached for his gun and they fell to the ground. Saldana punched the officer multiple times in the head, until hospital security helped pull him off.”

All three cops were placed on medical leave after the incident. One of the officers, who has lost feeling in two of her fingers, has been unable to return to work,

“These officers were just trying to do their jobs when they were allegedly violently assaulted by this individual,” said D.A. Bragg. “We do not have tolerance for those who attack members of law enforcement, and I hope the injured officers can make full recoveries.”

After Seldana’s arrest for the August 25 assault, he was subsequently charged for two shoplifting incidents, on August 12 and 13.

In the former case, it’s alleged Saldana stole approximately $60 worth of paper towels from the Target store at 400 Grand Street

Saldana is a Black male, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds. He’s presently being held on Rikers Island on $10,002 bail, and his next scheduled court date is Oct. 14.

Another Drug Bust in Washington Square Park

There are many things to be said about the drug infestation of Washington Square Park, but one thing you cannot say is that 6th Precinct cops are complacent about it.

Officers observed an individual selling alleged narcotics in exchange for money on Sept. 12 at approximately 11 p.m. They arrested 23-year-old male Christian Cortez, of 270 EastBurnside Ave. in the Bronx, on various drug charges, including intent to sell.

“Great job by our Special Operations Team,” the 6th Precinct posted on X afterward. “We will not rest until every poison pusher is arrested.”

Previously, on Aug. 29, 6th Precinct cops arrested Cortez for selling crack, weapons possession, and resisting arrest.

In both cases, Cortez pled not guilty. He’s due back in court on Oct. 14.