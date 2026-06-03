Donohue’s Steak House to Close June 19 After Iconic 76 Years

In 1968, Addie Guttag’s parents bought an apartment in the city. Her uncle, who had already been living here, wanted to give them a proper introduction to the neighborhood. So, he brought them to Donohue’s Steak House.

In the past 58 years, the restaurant hasn’t changed much. The cheeseburger is still a must-try, and Guttag has continued to come back.

“It’s been around a long time for the family,” said Guttag, who was sitting across from her nephew for lunch.

However, on June 19, the Upper East Side restaurant will shut its doors for good.

The owner, Maureen Donohue-Peters, decided to end the location’s 76-year run to settle down in Long Island, where she was born and lives part-time. She will be focusing on the new Westhampton Beach location, Donohue’s East.

“I love the game, so I wanna get out while I love it,” Donohue-Peters said.

Donohue’s has been a family affair for Donohue-Peters as well. Her grandfather, Martin Donohue, opened the restaurant in April of 1950. He built out the interior of the Lexington Avenue location along with his son Michael Donohue—Donohue-Peters’ father.

This interior is the same today. Black and white tiles checker the floor, while dark wood panels line the walls. In the front, that wood is carried through a long, well-stocked bar, which is accompanied by a dozen or so stools.

In the back, 10 black booths sandwich the four tables in the middle of the skinny room. A red tablecloth on each of the tables denotes Donohue’s status as one of the city’s classic restaurants.

“It’s just old school,” said Mary Barrie, Donohue-Peters’ niece, who manages Donohue’s. “You don’t ever really see this anymore.”

The furnishings are representative of why the restaurant has widely been regarded as a time capsule for a simpler time in the city.

But this reputation extends beyond appearances. Since taking over the restaurant in 2000 following her father’s passing, Donohue-Peters has worked hard to preserve the restaurant’s tradition of being a friendly and present environment. During the lunch hour one May day, Donohue-Peters gestures to the diners and points out the lack of screens.

“You can come in by yourself, and the next thing you leave and have three new friends,” Donohue-Peters said.

Donohue-Peters maintains this environment by operating with a golden rule: “There’s no one that’s not important.”

Donohue’s has gained fame for its high-profile audience, with famous customers ranging from actor Robert Redford to writer Gay Talese to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

However, Donohue-Peter said the city’s lesser-known residents are an equally essential part of the restaurant’s customer base.

“You drop your attitude at the door,” Donohue-Peters said.

Guttag, who used to work in HIV services, echoed this sentiment. She said that Donohue’s was open to people in the LGBTQ community during a time when many other places weren’t.

“I thought that was remarkable and welcoming,” Guttag said.

Guttag was sad to hear of the location’s closure, but she understood it was right for Donohue-Peters.

“Every time I walk around, I’m sort of stunned by the amount of new buildings and things,” Guttag said. “Things change, for good and for bad.”

Donohue-Peters said the decision to close the original location has been bittersweet. While she looks forward to living full-time on Long Island, she knows the memories she’s made won’t make the exit easy.

“It’ll be tough when I come in the final day because I’m going to be saying goodbye to my father,” she said. “This is his baby.”

Donohue-Peters said she also tears up when thinking of the restaurant’s regulars, all of whom she’s become close with over the years.

“I have had relationships with so many of my customers for longer than I’ve worked here,” she said. “This has been their haven.”

One solace is Donohue-Peters’ estimation that around 30 percent of the location’s customer base lives on Long Island, many of whom have been attending Donohue’s East.

Donohue-Peters opened Donohue’s East in July of 2025 with Barrie, making the restaurant a four-generation business. The second location came about when one of the restaurant’s customers was looking to expand their portfolio and asked Donohue-Peters if she would be interested in expanding.

Donohue’s East meticulously matches the atmosphere of the original location, with the same dark wood, red tablecloths, and nostalgic feel. It includes the same menu as well, with the addition of some new items.

The original Donohue’s is planning to go out on its own terms: with its regular, reliable service. If you’re stuck on what your last meal at the Manhattan location should be, consider one of Donohue-Peters’ favorites: the sirloin, branzino, chicken pot pie, or, of course, the burger.