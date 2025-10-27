East 93rd St. Robbery; Lexington Ave. Assault

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in connection with a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 19th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Sunday, Oct. 12, at approximately 4 a.m., a 37-year-old male victim was operating a ride-share vehicle in the vicinity of 419 E. 93rd St., an address within the Isaacs Houses NYCHA complex, when two unidentified passengers simulated a firearm and demanded property.

The bandits then proceeded to remove the victim’s cell phone and wallet before exiting the vehicle and fleeing in a black sedan, southbound on the FDR Drive. There were no injuries reported.

The reason such a quick escape was possible is that East 93rd Street runs through to the southbound FDR access road.

The first suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, likely Black, with medium-length black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black COVID mask, hooded sweatshirt, and a North Face bubble coat.

The second suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, likely Black. He was last seen wearing a dark hat, surgical mask below his nose and mouth, and a sweatshirt.

Senior Pummeled on Lexington near East 86th Street

Also in the 19th Precinct, cops are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an elder assault. Details are as follows:

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, at approximately 4:29 p.m., the victim, a 73-year-old male, was in front of 1276 Lexington Ave. when an unidentified individual approached him and an argument ensued. The unidentified individual then proceeded to punch the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The suspect then fled on foot to parts unknown. The victim sustained injuries to the face and left shoulder, and officers transported the victim to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

The sought individual is described as a male with a light complexion, likely white, approximately 5-foot-7. He was last seen wearing a striped knit hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants, and multicolored shoes.

Located on the southwest corner of Lexington at East 86th Street, this substantial, five-story early-20th-century apartment building includes both Krispy Kreme and Mattress Firm locations on its Lexington side. On the East 86th Street side are entrances to the downtown 4, 5, 6 trains and the cannabis dispensary Bliss + Lex.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.