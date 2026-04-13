East Village Residents Express Concern Over Homeless Shelter Plans

The Mamdani administration’s decision to close its largest men’s intake center – the 200-bed Bellevue Shelter at 400 E. 30th St. – and relocate it to 8 E. 3rd St. has ignited the ire and concern of area residents who fear the shelter will bring drugs and loitering to the area.

The city says the current location, housed in a nearly century-old building, has fallen into a state of disrepair and it expects to relocate the center by the end of April.

Starting May 1, men’s intake and diversion services will shift to 8 E. 3rd St. and adult family intake will relocate to 333 Bowery in the NoHo/ East Village neighborhood.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani defended the move by stating, “My administration is focused on ensuring every New Yorker experiencing homelessness not only has access to shelter, but to spaces that are safe, humane, and truly livable. We cannot accept a system that treats people without dignity or stability.”

Neighborhood residents expressed their concern and outrage toward the city’s decision at a packed Manhattan Community Board 3 meeting on April 7. Many frustrations were aimed at the rushed timeline, the city’s reliance on emergency executive orders to bypass normal capacity limits, and the choice of moving operations rather than renovating the 30th St. site.

Rev. Keith Gadson, a local pastor, expressed the safety concerns at the April 7 meeting:

“A solid facility where there is no drinking and drugging inside... It’s emphatically impossible. None of y’all can stop drinking and smoking. They’re riding up on the train station and they are lingering all around here creating crimes and all kinds of stuff. Put it in your neighborhood.”

Gadson also questioned the city’s decision, asking: “Why don’t they renovate the center and move the operation back there... or is this some kind of backroom real estate deal?”

Jason Murillo, the Republican nominee for New York State Senate District 27, is emphasizing that the core issue is not opposition to helping the homeless, but lack of transparency and rushed planning.

“Let me be clear. We support services for vulnerable New Yorkers, that is not an issue,” Murillo said. “The issues are transparency and planning. Their proposal to relocate the volume intake center in a dense residential neighborhood is being rushed toward the May 1 deadline without clear evidence of a full site-specific impact review. Where is their environmental review? Where is their operational plan? Where is their public safety plan to ensure we’re all safe? Where is their coordination with local stakeholders?”

The city is relying on Emergency Executive Law 24 to expand the current 200-bed limit for adult shelters. Residents argue that this allows for a larger-scale operation than what is normally permitted under the residential zoning district laws.

Representatives from the city’s Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said they will maintain strict sanitation protocols and actively manage any loitering or crowding, while also noting that existing Project Renewal programs, including substance use treatment, an outpatient clinic, and the community garden will continue operating at the sites.

As of April 13, no additional meetings have been scheduled before the May 1 deadline.