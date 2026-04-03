Easter Chocolate Prices Hop to New Heights

The rising price of Easter chocolate has given many shoppers sticker shock rather than a sweet tooth.

Easter chocolate is getting smaller in size and significantly more expensive, according to recent food surveys . While the price of cocoa for manufacturers is down after a two-year spike, according to a study from Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, the chocolate now on shelves for Easter was made and packaged months ago when the cost of cocoa was more expensive, ultimately resulting in higher prices this holiday season.

Across the Atlantic, 12 tons of Kit Kat candy bars were stolen as they made their way from a shipment facility in Italy to Poland last month.

While the motivation for the theft is still not determined, the soaring price of chocolate has caused consumers to seek other options for Easter which, contrary to popular belief, brings in more chocolate sales than Valentine’s Day and only slightly less than Christmas. And with an increasingly volatile climate, tariffs on foreign goods, and the cost of war abroad, it may be months before prices for chocolate come down again.

The rising price of chocolate is largely impacted by the decrease in the production of cocoa, which has become more expensive for suppliers to buy and more difficult for farmers to produce since 2024.

After extreme periods of rainfall followed by drought in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire in 2023, the main countries that produce over 60 percent of the cocoa used in chocolate distributed around the world, the farms in these countries were forced to put out significantly less cocoa than usual.

As a result, cocoa prices in 2024 soared from $2,500 to $12,000 per metric ton, according to the Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability at Harvard University. And with the higher cost of cocoa came the largest price increase for chocolate abroad since the 1970s.

It is a crisis that Chris Taylor, owner of Li-Lac Chocolates, Manhattan’s oldest chocolate house, saw coming ahead of time after consulting with a friend who looked at the chocolate futures on Wall Street.

“He gave me some feedback,” said Taylor. “And all of a sudden, it dawned on me–this is going to get worse!”

In early 2024, Taylor purchased an 18-month supply of cocoa to accommodate for a future price hike. Even with the turbulence in the chocolate market, Taylor says that Li-Lac, which has its factory in Brooklyn as well as five different stores around Manhattan, has been able to keep its prices steady in between the stretch from Valentine’s Day to Easter.

Larger brands like Hershey, Cadbury and Nestlé are working to meet global market uncertainty by looking into cocoa-free alternatives . While these artificial methods may bring prices down going forward, many consumers have already expressed dissatisfaction on the difference in the taste.

Chris Costagli, vice president of food and beverage thought leadership for Neilsen, remarked on the importance of keeping authentic cocoa in chocolate production, especially as more families are shifting away from only buying chocolate for Easter baskets.

“The biggest misread right now is assuming consumers are pulling back when in reality they’re getting sharper,” said Costagli. “Across ingredients, trends, and total items purchased, spending is being redirected toward moments that justify their choice.”

Still, Taylor says the even larger factor for the chocolate industry are the tariffs on foreign goods by the Trump administration. Steep tariffs, which for the moment are on hold, were placed on African countries that supply most of the cocoa used in chocolate production.

“It’s sort of ridiculous to be managing a business and paying attention to the Supreme Court,” said Taylor. “But that’s where we are.”