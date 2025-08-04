Eat Like a Politician: New Survey Reveals Solons’ Fave Local Feeds

While the life of the local politician is usually one of hard-working days and glamorous nights, they still need to eat. Where Gotham’s solons like to eat out was recently the topic of a survey conducted by the New York City Hospitality Alliance, the lobbying group for the city’s restaurant and hotel industries. The results were interesting.

For various reasons, not everyone participated. Some who received the survey, sources say, chose not to respond not because they are uninterested in food or local restaurants but rather because of policy disagreements, particularly over what labor advocates feel is the organization’s resistance to wage-theft legislation.

Otherwise, analysis of the respondents reveals no clear pattern. All the borough presidents except Vito Fossella of Staten Island responded, though both of the Forgotten Borough’s Council Members, Kamillah M. Hanks and David M. Carr, did respond.

Among the Beeps, Mark Levine of Manhattan and Antonio Reynoso of Brooklyn did a remarkable role reversal. Levine, a Jewish Washington Heights resident fluent in Spanish, chose Malecón, at 4141 Broadway, saying, “It’s an iconic Dominican eatery and a staple of the Heights. Great food, great ambiance at a great price, while mingling with neighbors and visitors.” Levine’s fave: Mofongo de Pollo.

Reynoso, meanwhile, who is himself Dominican, made the inspired pick of Kashkar Café (1141 Brighton Beach Ave.) in heavily Jewish Brighton Beach, noting, “As one of the only Uyghur restaurants in NYC, Kashkar Café is a hidden gem and a highlight of Brooklyn’s Central Asian culture.” Reynoso recommends “the Lagman soup and Somman dumplings to start, followed by some very yummy Lamb and Chicken Kebabs.”

Among Manhattan City Council Members:

Carlina Rivera, District 2, says the Korean “Atoboy in NoMad [43 E. 28th St.] has a fantastic pre-fixe menu I discovered dining outdoors summer 2020. It’s all good, but I keep going back for their fried chicken. Add the Fried Chicken, get some beer. And try a Soju Cocktail.”

Erik Bottcher, District 3, says, “When my family visits from the Adirondacks, we almost always go to Carmine’s [in Times Square, 200 W. 44th St.]. There’s nothing quite like good Italian food served family-style.” Favorite: Baked Clams.

Keith Powers, District 4, picked the Lexington Candy Shop (1226 Lexington Ave.), explaining and exclaiming, “This luncheonette is a staple of the Upper East Side. It’s a family-owned business that’s been serving delicious diner food since 1925! I go for a classic: a Turkey Club with ‘The Milkshake’ (capitalization is needed for this shake!)”

Julie Menin, District 5, praises the Budapest Café (1631 Second Ave.). “This café is a link to Little Hungary on the Upper East Side where my mother and grandmother found refuge after surviving the Holocaust.” Menin hails “Palacsinta (a delicious crepe filled with apricot jam and nuts and can be made in a variety of ways.)”

Gale Brewer, District 6, goes continental at Manny’s Bistro (225 Columbus Ave.). “Great French food, personable owner who can also sing. Warm atmosphere, local patrons. Long-term wait staff.” To be like Gale, go for the “mussels and all salads.”

Shaun Abreu, District 7, adores the Hilltop Park Alehouse (3821 Broadway). “One of my favorite spots . . . great atmosphere, amazing food and their Polenta Fries? Absolutely unbeatable!”

Diana Ayala, District 8, savors Sapoara (2262 First Ave.), asserting its “festive holiday windows, vibrant décor, cozy vibe, and menu is perfect for gathering, making it an East Harlem go-to spot.” Ayala especially likes the Salmon Bites.

Yusef Salaam, District 9, singled out the West African fusion of Ponty Bistro (2375 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd.). “The atmosphere is vibrant and food is declicious . . . one of my favorite places to go with my family.” What’s good for Salaam? Salmon Burger and Grilled Shrimp Basquaise.

Absent downtown and uptown picks from Christopher Marte, District 1, and Carmen De La Rosa, District 10, this food reporter recommends for downtown Essex Market (88 Essex St.), and for uptown the Northend Food Hall (4400 Broadway), both of which feature quality eateries, variety, and clean, accessible restrooms.