FDNY Hero Honored Following Dramatic Roof Rope Rescue

In the early afternoon of Feb. 23, 2024, FDNY Company 28 responded to an intense fire in a six-story building at 2 St. Nicholas Pl. in Harlem. When Company 28 arrived on the scene, the blaze, sparked by a lithium-ion battery, rapidly intensified on the third floor, cutting off access to upper levels and trapping civilians on the top floor.

Unable to access the interior of the building, firefighter Michael D. Kotzo set an aerial ladder to the roof, anticipating the necessity of a roof rescue.

“We operate off of standard operating procedures,” Kotzo said. “You know, it just kind of happened. There was really no time to think about anything. Your training kicks in. It all comes down to your ability, your training experience.”

By the time Kotzo and firefighter Jason Lopez reached the roof, at least one civilian had jumped from the highest floor of the building. To prevent similar actions by others, Kotzo initiated a rescue, lowering Lopez on the rope to reach a resident under the commands of firefighter Christopher Dawkins.

With the first rescue completed, Kotzo moved to another victim hanging out of an adjacent window. As no other ropes were on the roof, Kotzo began a second rescue, aware that using the initial rope presented a significant risk. Choosing whether to use the rope again was a split-second decision. As civilians prepared to jump from windows, Kotzo was forced to trust his equipment.

“Well, there’s safety standards on equipment,” Kotzo said. “You can only get so much out of something. But you know, when people’s lives are at stake, you got to do what you have to do. It was just a matter of just grabbing people out of windows. I just, I have faith in the equipment. I know it works.”

Guided by Dawkins, Kotzo proceeded successfully with the second rescue. The victim did not speak English and was distressed, further hampering communication. Kotzo was forced to wait for his opportunity to grab the civilian safely. With the civilian’s arms wrapped tightly around his neck in a bear hug, Kotzo was forced to support additional weight as they were lowered to the ground.

Reflecting on the rescue, Kotzo stressed the importance of always remaining calm and in control of the situation. Though a language barrier made the situation difficult, his composure allowed him to safely guide the distressed civilian to the ground.

Lithium-ion batteries caused 268 fires in 2023 alone, contributing to 150 injuries and 18 deaths. Though this fire ultimately claimed one life and caused more than a dozen injuries, it might have been even more deadly without the heroic actions of Kotzo, who was essential in two of the three rope rescues.

Kotzo believed it was the combined effort of the entire company that kept the death toll from rising. The teamwork of Company 28, along with the engine company, which put out the fire, was essential in promptly securing the safety of civilians.

“It takes a lot to accomplish certain tasks,” Kotzo said. “Everyone has a job, a specific job that they need to cover based on the different types of emergencies that we go to. It’s like a game of chess. I don’t see it as an individual, I see it as teamwork. ”

On its 156th Medal Day Ceremony on Wednesday, June 4, Kotzo was presented with the Chief of Department Peter J. Ganci, Jr. Medal & the NYS Honorary Fire Chiefs Association Medal. Additionally, six FDNY members received awards for their actions during the fire. The city live-streamed the ceremony on YouTube.

Kotzo called Medal Day “a great feeling,” describing the event as a chance for the entire fire department to be recognized for their efforts. “It’s great because all of our hard work, it pays off,” Kotzo said. “And we’re here to, you know, protect the public, save civilians, and, it’s a really, really good feeling.”

Kotzo, who has served for 22 years, joined the FDNY out of a desire to make a difference. “I’ve always enjoyed trying to make things better and helping people,” Kotzo said. “You know, joining the fire service, you deal with the public, and I just wanted to do it ever since a young age.”

On Medal Day in City Hall Park on June 4, 70 firefighters and EMTs were honored with 50 awards. Included in the honorees were 18 first responders who answered the call at Manhattan emergencies. The FDNY posted the complete Medal Day book online. The city also live-streamed the ceremony on YouTube.