Feds Seek Master Developer for Penn Station, Hope to Break Ground in ‘27

The Trump administration announced that it was pressing forward on a brisk time line with rebuilding Penn Station and improving service even though President Trump says he has “terminated” money for the new Gateway tunnel to bring more trains into the station.

In a vital first step, the feds outlined a plan to seek a master builder to oversee the multi-billion dollar development that has seen years of delays as various stakeholders haggle.

“We’re rebuilding Penn Station on Trump Time and we are tapping our partners in the private sector to make it happen on time and on budget,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Under President Trump, USDOT is cutting through the red tape to meet our ambitious timeline, and I’m confident we’ll bring together the greatest minds to create an unmatched symbol of American architecture and infrastructure for visitors and daily commuters to enjoy for decades to come.”

Specifically, the administration announced that it opened the process for selecting a master developer, who will be chosen based on architectural vision, financing plans and scheme for improving track level service. This approach is sometimes described as a P3, a public-private partnership, and was used successfully to rebuild LaGuardia airport among other major infrastructure projects.“

“This will be one of the biggest and most significant construction projects in U.S.history, and we want the most skilled and knowledgeable partners to help make it a success,” said Andy Byford, who oversees the project as Special Advisor to the Board of Amtrak, which owns the station.

“By working with the private sector, we will be working with advisors who focus on the project’s goals while minimizing costs for taxpayers.” The developer will be selected by next May and the goal is to break ground by the end of 2027, The Department of Transportation said. “This project is a crucial piece of the Trump Administration’s broader initiative to build big, beautiful infrastructure that Americans can take pride in,” said a statement from Secretary Duffy’s office. Among other things, the plan for a “transformed” station must eliminate the current warren of corridors and levels and replace them with a single level concourse with higher ceilings and better visibility to find tracks, amenities and, of course, exits, all of which must be renovated. The request also calls for total modernization of the track and platform level.

Officials said that Byford would identify a master developer and submit the recommendation to the board of Amtrak, which is owned by the federal government, to provide rail service private railroads could no longer offer.If Amtrak approves the developer, the plans will then go to Secretary Duffy and President Trump, a former New York Developer. Duffy has said that naming the station for Trump has a “nice ring.”

Potential bidders have been recalibrating their designs to appeal to the classical architectural tastes of the administration. Ironically, the federal announcement came 63 years to the day after the start ofdemolition of the original Penn Station, built for cash by the Pennsylvania Railroad in1910. “Our founder, Richard Cameron, is the only architect whose vision for Penn Stationhas remained consistent over 30 years—to bring back the lost masterpiece by McKimMead & White as much as possible, restored and enhanced for contemporary

sensibilities and ultimate transit efficiency,” said one competitor, The Beaux-Arts Atelier,which has been closely aligned with ReThinkNYC, an advocacy group.Other likely bidders are The Grand Penn Community Alliance, funded byconservative supporters of both President Trump and classical architecture, and HalmarInternational, the American subsidiary of the Italian firm, ASTM.Two unresolved issues hang over the project. Will the station be expanded beyondits present footprint, and will Madison Square Garden remain on top of it?

Byford has said that the discussion of expansion, which could force the demolition of the block just south of the station, is on hold pending a federal study of how to optimize service in and out of the station “to accommodate passenger service growth at NewYork Penn Station and the surrounding region,” as the statement from the DOT framed it. Officials said that study would be conducted in two parts. The first, to be completed in six months for inclusion in rebuilding plans, will look at the present platforms and other infrastructure to see how they could be improved or replaced to increase service.

The second, over eighteen months, will study whether running trains through the station, rather than ending their passenger service in the station, could increase capacity without physically expanding the station. While Amtrak owns the station, its largest users are the Long Island Railroad andNew Jersey Transit. NJTransit has said demand for service in and out of New York willincrease considerably in the next decade.Which is where the future of Gateway enters the conversation. The current rail tunnels under the Hudson were built by the Pennsylvania Railroad at the same time as Penn Station, more than 100 years ago. They were damaged in Super Storm Sandy. Gateway was designed to create an alternative so those tunnels can be repaired.

Once that is done it will be possible to double service under the Hudson. The optimization study will include a review of the potential market for more service, including service through Penn station to points on either side. ]Amtrak itself is considering service from Ronkonkoma to Philadelphia and Washington. But the potential for that has been thrown into doubt by President Trump’s recent announcement that he had “terminated” funds for the Gateway project. He explained his move, coming during the standoff with Democrats over the federal government shutdown, by saying that Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, had long wanted the Gateway project.

Byford said at a meeting of contractors the other day that the dispute involves a lotof short-term politics, and he is not for the moment concerned. Officials said theoptimization study was being conducted on the assumption that Gateway would becompleted.Construction has continued with previously provided funds and, tragically, a workerwas killed on a site under Hudson Yard just the other day.On another crucial question, whether to move Madison Square Garden, Amtrak lefy to individual bidders to make what they considered the best proposal. This apparently opens the possibility of a new round of negotiations and pressure on the owner of the Garden, James Dolan, who has repeatedly said he likes where he is, right on top of thebiggest intersection of mass transit in the region.

The timing is noteworthy, two years ago the City Council gave Dolan only a five-year permit to continue operating his arena above the train station. So, the government has leverage. But if he were to agree to move, it would take years to build a new Garden, significantly delaying the project and undercutting one of the administrations stated goals.Indeed, in announcing the appointment of several advisors on the project the administration said they would “help ensure this critical infrastructure project stays on schedule, under budget, and is built at the speed of Trump.”

Samuel Turvey, leader of ReThinkNYC, greeted the federal announcement with what he called “cautious optimism.”

“We need the tunnels for public safety reasons and for everything else to work,” Turvey said of the Gateway project. “The Master Developer selection process and Capacity Study are transparent and have stated deadlines and milestones ...The option to convert Penn Station’s operating model to through-running without tearing up theadjacent neighborhood in order to hasten our ability to unify our regional rail networkheads our list of options that need to be fairly explored.”