Four Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at Grand Central Melee

A Pro-Palestine protest organized by a group called Within Our Lifetime made their presence known at both City Hall and Grand Central Terminal on Saturday, Aug. 2.

It appears the event was timed to coincide with the Department of Transportation’s Manhattan Open Streets event, which began on Centre Street, just steps from City Hall, and whose route continued up Park Avenue to Grand Central and beyond. Such timing allowed the protesters both greater public exposure and, paradoxically, security, as the Open Streets event is secured by a huge number of cops.

Down at City Hall Plaza, protest banners included “Resisting Nakba Since 1948”; “Globalize The Intifadah–Within Our Lifetime,” and the intersectional cry, “Stop Cop City–Free Palestine.”

The protesters, many of whom seemed to be of college age, were typical of such events, with Palestinian flags, keffiyehs and masks in abundance, though other people were maskless, wore shorts, and had fashionable haircuts.

Arriving at Grand Central around 3:30pm, the protesters were met by a variety of cops, including MTA Police, NYPD, and at least a few New York State troopers.

Video posted by StuStuStudio on X shows the incipient chaos of the protesters pushing against MTA cops, hands up in an effort to block the officers’ view, while multiple protesters and would-be journalists attempt to capture the encounter on their phones, some hand-held, others affixed to camera sticks. One of these photographers is seen in full black “sheisty” mask, while the cops themselves are unmasked, and unprotected by helmets or shields.

More video, posted on X by self-described “indie journalist” Luis.Documents was prefaced by the statement: “Multiple NYPD and MTA police officers began arguing with protester and attacked them after getting their ego hurt.”

While independent viewers will make their own decisions about the video’s content, it might be useful to transcribe the scene, which most media reports usually elide or omit.

“Oh, I remember you,” a Black female MTA police officer says to the camera. “You’re the one who recorded me last time. . . . “ Her fellow cops, one sees, are largely Black and Latino, while off camera someone seethes, “Look at the pigs, look at the pigs.”

Meanwhile the camera man, who is himself Black, says to the female cop, “Who the f**k you think you are, bitch? Motherf**king wolf out here bitch, you heard?”

It’s unclear what the female cop says in return though she appears calm.

“Why the f*ck you wanna do that?! Get tough!” her antagonist retorts.

The agitator next turns his attention to a tall Black male police officer standing nearby.

“F**k you, it ain’t your job, ni**er!” he yells.

Lest this man be mistaken as merely disturbed, he’s also seen holding up a small sign that reads: “Palestinian Liberation & Return–By Any Means Necessary.”

Moments later, hands touch and a scuffle ensues. For a moment, the protester seems ecstatic at the reaction he has provoked—at least until he’s pulled away in a scrum of cops, as other officers move to contain another man seeking to rescue his comrade.

Deputy Inspector Timothy Beaudette of Patrol Borough Manhattan South now enters the scene, bullhorn in hand, having earlier turned away a flag-carrying Palestinian drummer who tried to enter Grand Central Terminal.

The arrests were believed to be split between MTA police and NYPD with two each. The precise charges and names of suspects were not available at press time.