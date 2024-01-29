Free Swim Program Gets $1.5M from Philanthropist, Offsets Some of $5.3M Budget Cuts

Wave Makers, a program that aims to provide free swimming lessons for 2,000 second graders, recently received $1.5 million in private philanthropic funding from the Gray Foundation.

That comes as welcome news after Mayor Eric Adams sliced $5.3 million from the swimming safety expansion program. That was the amount budgeted after the City Council last year passed a new that was intended to make swimming lessons mandatory for public school second graders. That program has now been put on a hold for a year.

The new program is a collaboration of sorts between the New York City Council and Asphalt Green, a nonprofit known for its swim lessons. UES Council Member Julie Menin is a key architect of the initiative. She was the sponsor of bill that required NYC’s Department of Education and Department of Parks and Recreation to provide free swimming lessons for all second graders–about 70,000 of them–in the city’s five boroughs, which passed last fall.

The Gray Foundation is spearheaded by the husband-and-wife duo of Jonathan and Mindy Gray. Jonathan Gray, a billionaire, is the president and COO of the asset-management firm Blackstone Group.

In an interview with Our Town, Gray Foundation Executive Director Dana Zucker said that the gift was “consistent with our mission to improve access to education, healthcare, and opportunity for low-income kids in New York.”

Zucker clarified that Wave Makers is a pilot program, and that the Gray Foundation will “make further decisions” about additional funding “along the road.” The 2,000 second graders who will be able to learn to swim under the pilot program would constitute only a fraction of the bill’s intended target.

A lifeguard shortage has plagued NYC recently, and the brunt of its effects is borne unevenly. Specifically, race and wealth play a significant role in the occurrence of drowning deaths in America.

According to a 2021 study published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), people of color are more likely to drown than white people. The federal agency noted that racial & ethnic disparities in drowning deaths could be markedly reduced by “community-based interventions, including those promoting basic swimming and water safety skills.”

A key component of this disparity is increasingly constricted access to public pools for low-income people of color, an issue that has been driven by a drying up of public funding for such facilities. This was summarized in a report by CNN Business, which noted that the legacy of segregation has also continued to contribute to diminished pool access for people of color.

People of all races that make less than $50,000 are far more likely to not have swimming skills or drown, according to a 2018 report by the USA Swimming Foundation, although racial disparities were still highly visible. The study found that sixty-four percent of Black children, forty-five percent of Hispanic children, and forty-percent of low-income white children lacked crucial swimming skills. Overall, the study concluded that 79 percent of low-income children could not adequately swim.

Wave Makers has faced headwinds due to recent budget maneuvering pushed by Mayor Adams, which dovetails with the broader decline in government funding for public pools. In recent preliminary budget figures released by Adams’s office, a $5.3 million “swim safety expansion” was delayed by a year.

The private donation from the Gray Foundation could be seen as an attempt to plug some of that hole.

A spokesperson for Council Member Menin’s office told Our Town that “this project becomes even more impactful given recent fiscal challenges facing the City’s youth swim programs, and that CM Menin will work with Council colleagues to restore investments in City services–including the one-year delay in expanding swimming programming.”

Menin got some legislative assistance on the swimming access front from Queens Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who sponsored another enacted bill that would gather additional info on lifeguard training and staffing citywide.

Both lawmakers hailed the Gray Foundation’s infusion of money into the Wave Makers program.

“Every New Yorker should know how to swim,” Krishnan said in a statement. “Unfortunately, long-term disinvestment in aquatics and recent cuts to the Parks budget have led to a crisis where public pools are scarce, where one out of four kids cannot swim, and where there are tragic drownings every year.”

“Launching Wave Makers is a monumental step toward ensuring second graders across our city have comprehensive swimming instruction. With the devastating budget cuts to the Parks Department that affect swimming programs, it is more critical than ever to ensure students across our city have equal access to learn to swim,” Menin said, in a statement of her own.

She added that she was “incredibly proud of this initiative that takes a long overdue step toward making swim equity a reality and thank the Gray Foundation, Asphalt Green and my fellow Council Member Shekar Krishnan for joining me in spearheading this vital collaboration.”