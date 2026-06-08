Game 3 Watch Party Scuttled as Frozen Zone Surrounds MSG for Trump Visit

Barriers were set out on the streets and sidewalks surrounding Madison Square Garden in anticipation of Game Three of the NBA Finals as President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to take in an NBA final.

The watch party outside Madison Square Garden was cancelled due to the increased security concerns by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was also expected to attend, announced on game day that a watch party for 5,000 fans was going to be staged in Bryant Park. Fans needed to register in advance for tickets.

While Mamdani and Trump were expected to be at the game at the same time, they were not expected to meet.

A five block frozen zone was being set up around the world’s most famous arena on June 8. Fans lucky enough to have tickets to get inside were advised to come at least two hour before tip off and leave personal belongings at home. “A strict no-bag policy will be in effect,” the Knicks announced and said the hyped up security precautions were at the behest of the Secret Service and the NYPD.

Manhattan borough Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who was at a press conference near Madison Square Garden the day before, said he “expected fans will give Trump a Bronx cheer in Manhattan.”

Knicks owner James Dolan had invited Trump. Mamdani was expected sit in the “cheap seats,” but even seats in the former blue seats had skyrocketed to $10,000 on the secondary market several days prior to the game. Prices had begun to ease off by game day. But seats were going for $5,980 a few hours before tip off. Court side seats which were seeking $80,000 a few days before had also dropped by game day. But the few available seats were $28,000 and $30,000 apiece a few hours before tip off.

As we were going to press on June 8, the frozen zone around MSG was stretching from Fifth to Ninth Avenues and from West 30th to West 35th.

Fans with tickets were going to be subject to getting scanned by metal detectors similar to airports. Adjacent to the garden, Plaza 33 on West 33rd Street, was blocked, barring all vehicles and pedestrian traffic from 4:00 PM until the conclusion of the game.

Only transit commuters and those with proper credentials can enter the frozen zone security area using designated Secret Service/NYPD access points.

Between MSG and Rutherford Bar, where the watch party normally takes place on West 33rd St. between Seventh and Eighth Avenues stood reinforced metal fences guarded by local law enforcement, including K-9 units, Secret Service, and Amtrak police. The increase in security was not only applied for the safe passage of the president and other dignitaries but also in response to the chaos following Game Two on June 5.

An estimated 6,500 fans attended the watch party when the Knicks held off a last minute challenge by the Spurs to go up 2-0 in the series. “The crowd was rowdy, with two arrests being made for assault and one arrest for climbing on a light pole before the start of the game,” said a police spokesperson. According to police “one individual struck a police officer in the face after jumping over a barrier and refusing to leave, causing the officer to sustain lacerations to the officer’s face.”

Other individuals were arrested for selling counterfeit merchandise, with one illegal vendor in possession of a loaded firearm. Fans swarmed 7th and 8th Avenue, climbing food carts, light poles, and other structures.

“A total of 26 individuals were taken into custody, with 17 of them being arrested and charged and 9 being released with criminal court summonses for disorderly conduct,” police said.