Gas-Like Odor at Grand Central Aug. 4 Caused Disruption but No Harm

Following reports of a gas-like odor around 2pm, emergency crews were delaying trains into Grand Central Madison and shutting down traffic in the streets around the rail hub. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, according to FDNY.

Multiple reports on the app Citizen show FDNY vehicles approaching Grand Central Terminal, the first of which was posted just after 2pm.

After investigation, it was revealed that the odor was caused by a lubricant used on an LIRR train with a mechanical issue.

This is the latest in a recent string of incidents at Grand Central Terminal. On Saturday, Aug. 2, four pro-Palestine protestors were arrested in a melée with MTA and NYPD officers. In June, a two-alarm electrical fire in the LIRR tracks at Grand Central Madison disrupted Long Island Rail Road service.