Grand Central Stabber Indicted for Metro-North Knife Attack

The alleged Metro-North madman, Abdul Malik Little, 46, of Jamaica, Queens, accused of stabbing a 31-year-old man on board a train as it entered Grand Central station on Saturday, Jan. 4, has been indicted on multiple charges in New York State Supreme Court by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg.

The charges are one count each of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree; Attempted Assault in the First Degree; Assault in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

According to court documents and statements made on the record in court, the violent altercation occurred on the Metro-North train at approximately 6:47 p.m., when Little and his soon-to-be-victim began arguing about the music blasting from Little’s phone.

As the train entered Grand Central station, the argument continued, during which Little allegedly took out a knife and stabbed his adversary in the chest.

The wound, though significant, was not so severe that the victim couldn’t flag down nearby MTA police officers and identify Little as the man who had just stabbed him. Fleet-of-foot cops quickly arrested the suspect as he was attempting to escape.

During the arrest, officers recovered a knife from Little’s possession.

The victim meanwhile was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for a chest wound that required stitches.

The following Sunday evening, Little was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court. The People requested bail at $200,000 cash/$600,000 bond.

At this arraignment, Little was represented by Legal Aid attorney Jacqueline Dombroff, who told Judge Janet McDonnell that the confrontation “is not an instance of someone lashing out at an undeserving stranger.”

“The way that the press is including this in a trend of stories of stranger attacks on the subway couldn’t be further from the truth,” the barrister elaborated. “He wants to clear his name.”

Seemingly persuaded, Judge McDonnell set bail at $50,000 cash/$150,000 bond.

On Feb. 27, when Little faced his formal arraignment before Judge Felicia A. Mennin, he was represented by a private attorney, Lonnie Hart Jr. of Brooklyn, and pled not guilty to all charges.

Having posted bail, Little is due back in Manhattan Supreme Criminal Court on May 8, 2025.

“New Yorkers and commuters deserve to be safe while navigating our railroads and subways,” said D.A. Bragg, “and we will seek full accountability for anyone who commits these horrific acts of violence. I wish the victim a speedy and full recovery.”

Assistant D.A. Caroline Edgar is handling the prosecution of this case, under the supervision of Assistant D.A. Charles Whitt (Chief of Trial Bureau 60) and Executive D.A. Lisa DelPizzo (Chief of the Trial Division).

D.A. Bragg thanked Officer Charles Drabik of the Metropolitan Transit Authority Police Department.