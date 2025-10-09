Hochul Demands Trump Admin Restore $34 Million in Anti-Terror Funds for the MTA

Tense and unsmiling, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at a 25-minute MTA press conference on October 9, calling on Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security to disburse the $34 million in federal money that was earmarked to fight terrorism in the NYC transit system.

She was flanked by MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The MTA had been slated to receive $34 million in federal Transit Security Grant Program funds, which support essential counterterrorism and transit security functions. Last week, lawmakers were notified that the MTA was to be the only agency of 21 applicants nationwide to not receive federal security dollars via this program.

In a ruling on October 1 by U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, the Trump administration was blocked from withholding nearly $34 million to protect New York City’s transportation system from terrorist attacks over the city’s “sanctuary” policies. He invoked the 9/11 terror attacks and granted New York’s emergency motion for a temporary restraining order to stop the cuts, to remain in effect until Oct. 15, considering a request for a permanent injunction blocking the cuts. To date, FEMA has not formally notified the MTA that their funding has been restored.

Concurrent with the press conference on October 9, representatives from both NY Attorney General Letitia James’s offices and FEMA went back to court, with Judge Kaplan expected to deliver a written order, prior to the expiration of the temporary restraining order, according to a representative of AG James’s office.

“Since 9/11, New York has relied on federal support to ensure that our transit system has the counterterrorism resources it needs to keep millions of riders safe every single day. The shocking actions of Washington Republicans to slash these funds and defund the police put New York City at risk.” She continued “We will not tolerate these cuts; New York will take every action available to us — including the courts — to ensure the MTA gets this critical funding to keep millions of riders safe

Started after 9/11, The Transit Security Grant Program, administered by FEMA, supports critical functions to keep mass transit systems safe from security threats, the grants support critical functions to keep mass transit systems safe from security threats. Out of the $34 million grant, $12 million would go to the NYPD. MTA’s use of the other $22 million would encompass two cybersecurity projects, deployment of approximately 330 tactical cellular cameras, and a mass destruction chemical detection system across nine subway lines and a commuter rail terminal.

Other grant uses call for frontline security awareness training, deployments of MTAPD counterterrorism teams, 3 new MTAPD counterterrorism vehicles, installation of several hundred cameras at access control points, and laser intrusion detection systems at a major subway complex.

After MTA Chair Janno Lieber spoke of the reductions of crimes committed on subway trains and buses, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch chimed in.

”The NYPD’s counterterrorism operations are essential to keeping people safe both above ground and below ground on our subways. Withholding these critical funds from the busiest transit system in the country is a profound mistake, and one that will make New York City’s subways meaningfully less safe. Counterterrorism operations – and public safety in general – cannot be politicized.”

After the formal part of the conference was over,Tisch addressed a question

from a reporter about the relevancy of the Transit Security Grant Program to combat subway terrorism. She noted that, according to her recollection, eight

plots have been foiled since 9/11 by NYPD counterterrorism squads.

The MTA carries a significant portion of the United States’ mass transit riders, with over 6 million daily trips taken on Metro-North, the Long Island Rail Road, and New York City Transit, about 25% of all mass transit use in the USA and Canada.