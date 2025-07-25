Hospital Shuttered but MD and Ambulance Parking Lingers Outside Beth Israel

More than three months since Beth Israel Hospital officially shut its doors, ambulances and doctor’s private cars remain parked outside the now-defunct East 16th Street facility. The sight has raised eyebrows among neighborhood residents. Mount Sinai won a protracted and acrimonious battle to finally close the 135-year-old hospital on April 9 citing mounting financial losses that amounted to more than $1 billion in ten years.

But at least 30 to 40 spaces that ring the hospital on E. 16th and E. 17th Streets are still reserved for doctors and ambulances, even though the emergency room is closed and no patients have been inside for over three months.

The Mount Sinai Media Relations Team did not respond to multiple requests for comment as to why there are still vehicles taking up parking spaces for a former hospital where doctors no longer work and where ambulances no longer deliver trauma patients.

An aid to City Council member Carlina Rivera, whose district includes the hospital and who was among the many politicians who campaigned against the clousre, referred our parking questions to the Department of TRansportation.

The DOT has not responded to Straus Media’s request for comment on why parking spaces remain reserved for doctors and ambulances for a facility that is no longer in business.

The speculation from the moment the sale plan was unveiled was that Mount Sinai wanted to sell the property in a multi-million dollar deal to a developer who would inevitably erect a luxury high rise in the prime neighborhood directly across from Stuyvesant Town /Peter Cooper Village. A number of luxury buildings and a branch of the New School have been rising on the west side of First Ave in recent months.

In fact, demolition has just begun on another planned luxury building on E. 17th St. in a building that once housed a nurses school for Beth Israel, Crain’s New York Business reported on July 22.

The builder at the site that previously contained Fireman Hall, a nurses school that was turned into an office building, is Borough Developers, which plans to erect a 96-unit luxury apartment building on the site near First Ave. according to the report, which cited public records.

Plans call for a 12 to 13 story, 68,000 sq. ft project with 87 of the units in the 313 E. 17th St. address and nine units will be full-floor residences at the former 321 E. 17th St., according to the records. Crain’s said both buildings are being officially merged for the development which was designed by Kao-Hwa Lee Architects. Borough Developers closed on $25 million in financing for the project from Valley National Bank in May, based on the city register. Beth Israel, despite the protracted fight to keep the main hospital open, was able to sell the two plots in Fierman Hall to Brooklyn-based Joyland Management in January for a combined total of about $34 million because the buildings had been vacant for years and were not part of the operating hospital.

The relationship between Joyland and Borough Developers isn’t clear, according to Crain’s. A sign on the building site lists an LLC, Three One Three, on 199 Lee Ave #471 in Brooklyn as the building owner, Straus News found. That is an address of B Management, presumably an affiliate of Borough Developers, headed by CEO Mendel Berkowitz. The signabe lists the contractor as Thors LLC at 185 Marcy Ave. #32A in Brooklyn which is another address for Borough Developers.

The anticipated completion date for that luxury condo is “summer 2026.”