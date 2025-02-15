How New Yorkers Can Protect Themselves Against Bird Flu

The city has emphasized that there are no human cases of avian influenza in the metro area, but Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) Acting Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse announced additional steps New York City can take ‘out of an abundance of caution”—after birds in the city tested positive for H5N1, a type of avian influenza, also known as bird flu.

Seven birds in live poultry markets in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx tested positive, prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul to force a shut down of all live poultry markets in the city, Westchester and Nassau and Suffolk Counties until Feb. 14. The markets without an outbreak had to sell off their stocks and undertake a deep cleaning before being allowed to reopen.

The City Health Department released the following guidelines detailing the measures New Yorkers can take to avoid catching or spreading bird flu.

* When handling poultry, wear recommended personal protection equipment (PPE), such as gloves, face masks, eye protection, and coveralls.

* Carefully take off PPE and throw it away after each use.

* Wash hands often with soap and warm water, especially after touching birds or surfaces that could be infected.

* Avoid contact with surfaces with bird feces.

* Avoid eating, drinking, or smoking in areas where birds are being handled.

* Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth after touching birds or surfaces that came into contact with birds.

* If handling dead birds is necessary, wear PPE, place the birds in a triple-bagged garbage bag, dispose of PPE properly, and immediately wash hands well with soap and water. Additionally, change any clothes while handling dead birds and wash them after disposal of the bird.

* Follow food-safety guidelines. Handle poultry and eggs safely and cook them to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

* Do not consume raw (unhomogenized) milk or raw milk products.

* Get the annual flu vaccine.

* If an individual is experiencing symptoms and has had close contact with an infected bird or someone who tested positive for bird flu, they should consult with their doctor to see if they should be tested.

* Do not feed cats raw-food diets or raw milk, and prevent them from roaming outdoors where they may hunt wild birds or other animals.

There have been no human cases of H5N1 in New York City or elsewhere in the state, and no human-to-human transmission has been detected from H5N1 anywhere in the United States, according to Adams and Acting Health Commissioner Morse. A small number of agricultural workers with close contact with infected animals in other parts of the country have tested positive for H5N1. New Yorkers who spot a sick or dead bird should maintain a safe distance and report the sighting. For poultry, call the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets at (518) 457-3502. For wild birds, report online to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.