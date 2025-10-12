How Risky Foods Get Recalled and How to Shop and Cook Smarter

Given the number of fresh foods shipped around the country, it’s no surprise that from time to time a hazardous one slips past the supermarket safety net. Recent examples include last May’s listeria -contaminated Fresh and Ready deli meats, last month’s imported fresh cucumbers ditto, and last week’s double ditto contaminated pre-cut cantaloupe on State Island.

As Consumer Reports (CR) explains, when that happens how that info gets to your local news and online inbox begins when bad bugs contaminate meat during slaughter or processing or spread to fruits and vegetables when soil or irrigation water is polluted by animal waste. When the happens, the spoiled food may reach consumers, people get sick, and state health officials share the info with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whose health investigators go hunting for the source, perhaps matching the bacteria’s DNA to other confirmed cases which may be spread across several states.

Next, the company that picked, packed and sold the food is notified and asked to recall the product. Last March, FDA delayed until 2026 implementation of the 2011 Food Traceability Rule law requiring companies to recall contaminated foods, but most sellers comply anyway so as to avoid damage to their brand’s reputation. At that point, TV and print media go into action, alerting consumers, and Bingo! There’s your warning.

Before and after, the important point is to shop smart. Check fresh whole fruits and veggies produce for bruises or cuts where bacteria can get in, and maybe pass up pre-cut fruits and veggies which USDA warns are riskier than whole fruit because the protective skin has been cut, thus creating a growth space for pathogens. Pack raw meat, poultry and fish in separate plastic bags in a separate shopping bag, and shop for them and other refrigerated and frozen foods last to keep them cold for as long as possible.

Once home, put food away promptly. Perishables such as cheese and fresh meats should not sit unrefrigerated for longer than two hours (one hour if it is hot outside). In the fridge, keep meat and poultry in the original packaging and on a plate or in a bowl to catch any drippings. Clean up spills immediately, and thoroughly clean shelves, drawers, and walls at least once a month with hot water and a mild liquid dishwashing detergent. When you cook them, use a meat thermometer to confirm cooking fresh and leftover poultry to at least 165° F; ground meat and sausage to at least 160° F.

After that, James E. Rogers, CR’s director of product and food safety testing says that “a few simple food prep precautions can dramatically reduce your risk of foodborne illness. “ High on his list: Simple soap and water. Before and after handling food, wash your hands lest bad bacteria spread from them to anything you touch. After food prep, clean the kitchen counter with soapy water and wipe with a paper towel or a kitchen cloth that you toss in the washing machine when done. Seriously sanitize with bleach or with a commercial kitchen sanitizer. And, he adds, keep two sets of knives and cutting boards to reduce the risk of transferring bacteria from one set to another.