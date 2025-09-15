Hundreds of New Yorkers Gather for Quiet Vigils for Charlie Kirk

Despite the short notice, turnout at several vigils for the late Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was visible in the city, with two parallel memorials held at Madison Square Park and Washington Square Park exceeding expectations.

Conservatives and free speech advocates held two vigil services for a podcaster whom they had never met but had immense respect for, as he lived for disrupting public discourse with his Christian values at the forefront.

For many of his followers, young and Republican, Kirk’s sudden assassination on Sept. 10 deprived them of having representation at their campuses, which they claim pushes liberal ideologies.

On Sept. 12, a vigil drew nearly 200 people to Madison Square Park. A smaller gathering at Washington Square Park, hosted by Young Voices—a conservative student and young professional network—also marked the occasion.

Candles flickered at 7pm, American flags waving above the mourners. At Madison Square Park, roses were placed beneath a towering black-and-white poster reading “Charles James Kirk, 1993–2025.”

Stefano Forte, president of the New York Young Republican Club, said the timing was deliberate.

“We decided against a vigil the day of his death because feelings were so high, people were so angry, everything was so raw,” Forte said. “The day after was 9/11, and we wanted to have respect for the families. Today was the best day to do it, after a little time had passed.”

Recognizing Kirk’s effulgent right-wing influence on civil discourse, Forte said, “Charlie Kirk brought Christianity to the young conservative movement. He was a moderate who wanted discourse. He wanted to reach across the aisle and have difficult conversations. That’s how I think he will be remembered—a Christian and a true conservative martyr for our movement.”

Other attendees pointed to Kirk’s commitment to free speech and debate, like Pastor Charles Clark of Berlin, NJ, who attended the Washington Square Park vigil. “I’m here for the prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk and to express the need for our country to be able to have civil discourse. God wants people to take a stand for truth and for what’s right. Charlie’s memory reminds us to preserve freedom, including free speech,” he said.

“I didn’t really know the guy personally, but I still felt sadder than I expected to. It’s a real loss for the country to see the decline of free speech and civil discourse. Charlie believed in debate and free speech. He always invited people, especially college students, to interact peacefully and embrace the value of discussion,” said Casey Given, executive director of Young Voices and president of its board of directors, said.

Curtis Sliwa, Republican candidate for mayor and founder of the Guardian Angels, turned up at the Washington Square Park vigil. “The death of Charlie Kirk was an attempt to stifle free speech, which is one of the most important facets of America,” Sliwa said. “Charlie always made sure the other side was heard. That’s the whole idea of debates. He exemplified the principle of engaging all voices.”

Sliwa, a longtime radio debater, added, “I never met Charlie, but I debated for 13 years on radio with people on the other side. Nobody ever got injured. That’s the concept of America—hear all different points of view, walk away in peace, come to your own conclusion. Other campaigns have doubled and tripled their security. I don’t travel with security. You have to treat the public like a mosh pit. You’ve got to be able to deal with friends and foes without fear.”

Brent Morden, vice president of the New York Young Republican Club, detailed the rapid organization. “As soon as we got over our initial shock, we knew we had to do something to commemorate Charlie. We got our park permits, sound permits, and graphics. Thanks to our robust infrastructure within the club, the largest young Republican club in the country, we pulled this off on short notice and had a huge turnout,” Morden said.

The vigil was peaceful, with a strong police presence but no incidents.

Aldo Solaris, history chairman for the club, said, “We thought it would be a small turnout, but more people joined than expected. People were able to stop by for a shared moment of silence. It’s part of the healing process, not only for us but for the rest of the nation.”

Solaris added, “The Yankees took a moment to honor Charlie, and Donald Trump spoke. Charlie inspired a lot of people here in New York. People are realizing they don’t want to be part of a political culture that can’t respond respectfully. That’s a positive thing for the city and nationally.”

While empathy for Kirk reverberated across Manhattan, the White House, and even the Yankees, his death became a harbinger of left-leaning celebration, with many using dark humor or seizing on controversial diatribes from Kirk’s contentious Q&A debates that had made the 31-year-old a MAGA standout.

Forte condemned online mockery and extremism, saying, “There’s a group of people cheering this, making disgusting jokes, saying ‘thank God Charlie Kirk is dead.’ We need to root that out of our society. Civil discourse has no room for these people. Violence is not the answer. We need to move forward peacefully, as Charlie would have wanted. Put down the sword, pick up the pen. Let’s engage in conversation now.”