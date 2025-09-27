Ice Skating Returns to Rockefeller Center Oct. 11

Get your mittens in order, everybody. The Rink at Rockefeller Center will open for the ice-skating season on Oct. 11, and tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets will go for $22, not including skate rentals, which will be $12. Tourists can find the rink at the plaza portion of the Rockefeller Center, which is located on Fifth Avenue between 49th and 50th streets.

There will be also be season passes and private events on offer, Rockefeller Center says. Discounts on tickets will be available for skating groups of 10 or more people.

The Rockefeller ice rink was first put into action back in 1936, as a bid by the Depression-era development to attract visitors to its plaza. It was made a permanent staple of NYC’s fall and winter seasons in 1939. Film lovers may recognize it from the classic Christmas comedy Elf, starring Will Ferrell, where the titular North Pole-to-NYC transplant shares his first kiss with Zoey Deschanel’s character.