It’s Spooky Season: Here Are Halloween Events in Manhattan

Into cardio, but also Halloween? The BID is also promoting two special spooky runs through Central Park, which are being hosted by Fleet Feet. The Trick or Trot Shakeout Run will go down on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m., while the Halloween Breakfast Run is at 8:30 a.m. on Halloween itself. Organizers note that the morning run will come with a “post-run breakfast and costume contest,” and that participants should “wear your best costume that you’re still able to run in.”

The Lincoln Center Square BID is hosting family-fun “Halloween Heaven.” On Oct. 30, there will be a “ A MAD Halloween Party “ at the MAD (Museum of Arts & Design) from 3 to 6 p.m. Stop by the Columbus Circle museum in your costume, and if you’ve got kids bring ‘em, because they’ll get in for free if they’re under 12. For everybody else, it’s only $10 per ticket for an afternoon of dancing, not to mention festive arts & crafts.

Yet if staying in and watching a blood-curdling scary movie isn’t for you, there are plenty of ways to get your hobgoblin on elsewhere, with various Manhattan events on tap.

Dust off those horrifying costumes, get the cauldron bubbling, and put out the pumpkins—Halloween is back, and not a moment too soon.

Meanwhile, the Marble Collegiate Church on West 29th Street got in the game early by hosting an inclusive Fall Festival on Oct. 26, which began with a costume parade after “Worship in the Sanctuary.”

On the UES, the Guggenheim Museum on Friday, Oct. 31, is hosting a “Halloween at the Guggenheim” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets to the Guggenheim are $30, while seniors and students pay $19.

“Step off Fifth Avenue—where spooky music, bubbles, and creative sidewalk drawings set the scene—and into the museum’s rotunda for artful fun,” the Guggenheim notes. “Design your own mask; create spider-web drawings inspired by the architecture; listen to a Halloween-themed Sanguine piano performance; and collect small novelty items from our gallery guides’ jack-o’-lanterns. Use code BOOGGENHEIM to save $2 on admission tickets on Oct. 31.”

There are rules that the Guggenheim wants attendees to bear in mind, however: “Face-covering masks and face or body paint are not permitted. Please leave large props—especially anything that looks like a weapon—at home.”

Perhaps seeking to avoid being one-upped by the Guggenheim, the American Natural History Museum on Central Park West has its own Halloween-day celebration. All ages are invited, the museum notes, “if they dare.” Tickets are $25 for the general public, and $15 for museum members. They’re advertising the following highlights:

* Museum-wide treat stops; hands-on crafts including an opportunity to decorate a treat bag; live performances from magician Magical Monty, and a chance to get up close and personal with creepy-crawlies during live animal demonstrations

* There’s also costume contests for different age groups, with winners selected throughout the day

The AMNH is also going to be hosting screenings of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus at 11 a.m., 1 p.m, and 3 p.m. in the LeFrak Theater.

Farther uptown, in Washington Heights, the Vampire Circus is unlike any other, offering a mesmerizing blend of acrobatics, theater, and dance that captivates without causing nightmares. As families explore this innovative show, they will find it delivers universal appeal, bridging generational entertainment gaps.

“The Vampire Circus offers the perfect blend of acrobatic tricks and Halloween treats for audiences in Washington Heights,” said Mike Fitelson, CEO of United Palace. “We’re thrilled to welcome families, neighbors, and visitors from across the city for a terrifyingly good time.” Whether you’re bringing youngsters or grandparents, everyone will find something to love in this family-friendly Halloween adventure.

Tickets are available starting at $49.50, with purchases accessible at: https://unitedpalace.boletosexpress.com/vampire-circus/83071/

For those in the downtown area, the South Street Seaport is bringing its “Pumpkin Arch” back to Pier 17, at 89 South St. According to the Seaport, the arch is “rafted from hundreds of pumpkins and draped in vibrant fall leaves. . . . It captures the essence of the season—with the Brooklyn Bridge as its backdrop and twinkling lights that glow into the evening.”

If you’re an adult, there’s always the annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, from 7 to 11 p.m. It will shut down Sixth Avenue between Canal Street and West 15th Street, and attendees are encouraged to adhere to this year’s theme: “It’s a Potluck!”

As is typically the case for the Greenwich parade, the theme has political overtones, which is outlined in its official description: “It’s rough out there. People are divided; othering is rampant; online echo-chambers amplify the loudest, angriest voices. Does nothing still connect us? Can we still imagine common ground? Maybe it’s time to just sit down and break some bread together.”