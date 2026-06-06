Judge bars occupant from West Village Building in Rent Dsipute

A Manhattan judge has temporarily barred an occupant at the center of a contentious rent-control dispute from entering a Greenwich Village building, following months of resident complaints and ongoing litigation over succession rights to a rent-stabilized apartment.

The order applies to Melvin DeJesus, who is involved in both Housing Court and Supreme Court proceedings tied to Apartment 5B at 400 Bleecker St., where longtime resident John Grafenecker lived until his death in October 2025.

The dispute began after Grafenecker’s death, when DeJesus remained in the apartment and claimed he is entitled to succession rights under New York housing law. Court records and filings indicate he has asserted a long-term shared residence and domestic partnership with the late tenant.

The building owner, 400 Bleecker Street LLC, is contesting that claim and is seeking his removal through Housing Court. In a separate Supreme Court case, the landlord alleges DeJesus engaged in ongoing disruptive and threatening conduct toward other tenants.

Court filings referenced in the case describe repeated disturbances in the building, including allegations of verbal threats, confrontations in shared spaces, and continued behavioral issues despite prior court intervention. The landlord has also cited a March incident in which DeJesus was arrested for allegedly damaging a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera.

The Supreme Court lawsuit further alleges escalating incidents inside the building, including claims of overnight disturbances, loud outbursts, and reports that DeJesus left a container of gasoline outside his apartment door. Tenants have described the situation in filings as making parts of the building difficult to live in.

Residents also told the court they felt unsafe and, in some cases, left the building temporarily due to ongoing tensions. One filing described frequent late-night noise and banging on doors and walls, while another referenced structural vibrations caused by repeated disturbances.

The landlord has said it is satisfied with the court’s decision granting temporary relief restricting DeJesus from entering the property while the case proceeds. A spokesperson said the organization is focused on resolving the matter and moving forward.

Legal observers noted that while New York housing law generally favors tenants in disputes, courts may grant interim relief in cases involving alleged safety concerns or repeated harassment, depending on the evidence presented.

Both the Supreme Court case and the Housing Court eviction proceedings remain ongoing.

During a visit to the neighborhood, a Book Marc employee who works near the building said:

“I would see him around but never seen him disruptive. The only time I saw any commotion was when the cops would come to get him.”