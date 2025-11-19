Karen’s Quirky New York Hits the Union Square Holiday Market

The Union Square Holiday Market is open again, and better than ever. Named best holiday market in America in 2023, according to event organizer Urbanspace, the market is brimming with holiday cheer and wares from 185 vendors.

The market will be open seven days a week until December 24, except Thanksgiving Day, and closes at 4 PM on its last day, Christmas Eve. Regular hours are Monday to Friday, 11 a.m.– 9 p.m. Saturday 10 .m.– 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.– 7 p.m.

Union Square Partnership teamed up with Urbanspace to build the market, which features unique gifts created by local craftspeople, artists, and entrepreneurs. Urbanspace founded the Union Square Holiday Market over 30 years ago, in 1993, making it the longest-running and largest holiday market in the city.

Urbanspace also puts on the Bryant Park Holiday Market, which they state is the largest event in North America, with over four million visitors in just over two months. You can skate at Bryant Park for free—the rink is now open—and enjoy a hot chocolate afterwards. If you’ve never skated before, this could be a new winter tradition for you.

Maybe I’m biased, being a Villager, but I prefer the festive air at Union Square Holiday Market. It has everything cozy, bright, glittery, quirky, colorful, and delicious that you could possibly imagine. The Turkish lamps will brighten your home year round. I already have three, and had to resist the urge to buy another. If you’re looking for gifts, they have jewelry of every description, scarves, gloves, hats, and so much more. The affordable prices definitely make this a preferred stop compared to the midtown holiday markets.

Belts NYC is a treasured source for unique New York-made gifts, year after year. My crew, Phil and Amy, have gone there four years in a row, and introduced me to co-owner Paulina Diaz. Paulina’s wife Miroslava Palavicini, who founded Belts NYC, has been handcrafting leather goods for almost 15 years.

Miroslava taught Paulina the craft when Paulina moved from Santiago, Chile to New York in 2016. Paulina said, “I always love doing something with my hands. All of that is my work...” She showed me stunning cuffs, wallets, belts, and bags. I couldn’t resist the temptation to get a slim black cross-body book bag, exquisitely crafted with black leather and unique Italian zippers.

Belts NYC sells more than 1,000 belts a year. Occasionally, they hire another artisan when they need a third pair of hands for special projects. Paulina told me they use the best quality materials to make leather goods that will last forever. She remembers her customers who return year after year. “We have people who are coming for 10 years, really, wearing their belts, that is amazing for me.”

Belts NYC is near the subway rotunda. The market curves gracefully around this iconic landmark, with the paving stones of the square creating the feel of an old market anywhere in the world. Returning vendors greet each other, calling from stall to stall. The market is strung with greenery and festive lights, inviting you to linger and feel the cheer in the air. If you need a moment away from the crowds, you can slip away to take a seat on a bench inside the park. Maybe with a cup of hot chocolate or hot apple cider to warm your cockles.

Style Notes

This Dr. Seuss-inspired holiday outfit is all about the wig! This glowing green gem is sourced from one of my favorite spots, Wigs and Plus on W. 14th Street, just down the block from the market. I also took advantage of the opportunity to bring out the Christmas socks from years past.

Karen Rempel is a New York-based writer, model, and artist. Her Karen’s Quirky New York column illuminates quirky clothes and places in Manhattan. For past stories, see https://karenqs.nyc.