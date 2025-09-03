Long-awaited Tracks Raw Bar and Grill Will Be an Oasis for Hungry and Thirsty LIRR Riders

Malpeques on the way to Massapequa Park? Oysters to Oyster Bay? Maybe a lobster roll to Lynbrook? Waiting for your departure to points east on the island?

Maybe a handcrafted Tunnel Mule or Trackside Dirty might take the edge off in a pleasant, surprisingly quiet surrounding in a terminal that serves tens of thousands of commuters.

On September 2, the long-awaited opening of Tracks Raw Bar and Grill at Grand Central Madison occurred, a ribbon was cut, and the bar there was busy, something that the concourse there had not witnessed since the terminal’s opening on Jan. 25, 2023. Restaurateur Bruce Caulfield was fueled by the success of his original Tracks Raw Bar and Grill restaurant in Penn Station. It was a long-time railroad-themed establishment inside Penn Station, replete with murals and vintage photographs that detailed the history of the LIRR and other railroads. The restaurant relocated to West 31st Street in 2019 when the MTA rebuilt the LIRR’s Concourse at Penn Station. It is preparing to reopen inside Penn Station while maintaining the 31st Street location.

The new Grand Central Madison location was originally set to open in October of last year, but supply-chain problems and permitting delays meant that the event happened nearly a year later on September 2.

The space, near the LIRR main waiting area, ticket office and LIRR police station, was not laid out specifically for food and beverage outlets, but clever design work made it look as though it was part of the original drawings when the space for the terminal was laid out. While lacking proper venting for gas cooking, the dining menu includes such standards as New England Clam Chowder and BBQ pulled pork, cooked electrically. Caulfield noted at a press conference for the opening that you can cook now with new technology that was impossible 5 years ago.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, who came to the opening press event, stated, “Tracks is the first step towards filling the terminal with a full range of retail and food options to go along with the most reliable service in the railroad’s long history.” Lieber also noted that 70,000 weekday riders use the complex every day.

Tracks is the first of many new retail/dining options that will be available at Grand Central Madison. Combined with the addition of more retailers in Grand Central Terminal and more seating in the mezzanine, the move is expected to generate energy and foot traffic and create an atmosphere that will attract further retailers.

Over the summer, both LIRR and Metro North, railroads reached new post-pandemic one-day high ridership levels, with 285,050 riders on the LIRR on Tuesday, May 20, and 255,638 customers on Metro-North on the same day.

At a relaxed press conference, Lieber noted that Tracks is a venerable brand for the LIRR, loved by so many, even retirees asking if the restaurant was still in business. He also posited that the railroad’s service is better than its ever been. Rob Free, President of the LIRR, urged all to stop by at Tracks, have a cold beverage, and then embark on your trip eastward on an on time train.

Tracks Owner Bruce Caulfield suggested making that cold beer a Guinness and having some fresh oysters with it before train time.

On a financial note, David Florio, MTA Chief Real Estate Transactions and Operations Officer, who is in charge of the leasing of space for both GCT and GCM fielded a few questions from the media. Straus News asked when another non-kiosk brick and mortar space would open. “In 2026” he noted, and furthered in another query that there is a lot of demand for food and beverage outlets in the newish concourse space. MTA Chair Lieber explained that the MTA’s bid to find a broker in charge of overseeing the leasing of space for the complex wasn’t working, and the MTA will instead lease retail agreements to the general market itself on an individual basis.

At the conclusion, Owner Caulfield was asked for a summation of how his venue was doing in its first few hours of opening.

“It’s great to see money on the bar,” he replied.