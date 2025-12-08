Man Guilty in Jewish Hate Crime in Times Sq. Sentenced

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., recently announced the sentencing of Salem Seleiman, 30, to two years in state prison for a hate crime attack against a 29-year-old Jewish man, Joseph “Joey” Borgen, in Times Square in May 2021.

Seleiman pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to one count each of Assault in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime on September 29, 2025. He was sentenced on December 4, 2025.

Violent anti-Jewish hates crimes were on the rise in the post-COVID vaccination days of spring 2021. A contemporary Daily News story on the meelee at Broadway and 49th Street was headlined. “‘I could have died’ Jewish man attacked by hate-fueled mob recounts vicious Times Square beating as cops arrest suspect.”

That suspect, Waseem Awawdeh, 23, of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, was the first of the mob brought to justice and indeed, photos of him that day show him on crutches. Five more assailants would be arrested over over the next three years, with Seleiman being the last.

One Battle After Another

That D.A. Bragg made his announcement on Friday December 5—the day after a large pro-Jewish rally, including Comptroller-Elect Mark Levine and popular Jewish musician Matisyahu, was held outside the Park East Synagogue, site of a recent, aggressively anti-Israel protest that NYPD failed to properly contain, is probably a coincidence.

Similarly, Bragg couldn’t have known that his announcement would compete for news break attention with reports that NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch apologized to Zohran Mandami for the fact that her younger brother, Benjamin, had called the Mayor Elect, “an enemy of the Jewish people” during a recent charity dinner speech.

It was certainly an impolitic remark and that the top cop said she spoke to Mandami about it is significant.

What it means, however, is opaque, given Mandami’s initial remark about the Park East Synagogue protests, which he implicitly defended by remarking “that these sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law.”

Bragg, Persistent, Gets His Man

D.A. Bragg, meanwhile, continued, noting that Seleiman is the sixth defendant to be sentenced for the 2021 attack and that five other defendants have pleaded guilty and been sentenced, including three who got state prison sentences in January 2024.

The aforementioned Waseem Awawdeh copped his plea for attempted assault in the second degree as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, in June 2023.

Present for his sentencing before Judge Felicia Mennin, was Awawdeh’s victim, Joseph Borgen, then 31. Wearing a blue yarmulke, Borgen told Mennin, “Why is he getting a break? I really can’t fathom why he’s getting a deal. Me, personally, I wanted to go to trial, I wanted to see full justice.”