Man Indicted for Attempted Rape on Downtown J Train

A 44 year-old man was indicted for an attempted rape and robbery on a northbound J train in June. On August 9, Patrick Robles was charged with of Attempted Rape in the First Degree and Robbery in the Second Degree, according to District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Prosecutors said the incident began when the alleged assailant approached a 29 year-old woman around 9 pm with his “pants undone and his penis exposed.” The train was at the Chambers St. station. As the woman attempted to flee, Robles allegedly yanked her jacket to keep her on the train, before punching her in the face multiple times. The doors closed. He then proceeded to pin her on the ground and yank her pants off. During Robles’s assault, the woman offered him cash to stop his attack, which the DA charges he took.

The woman managed to flee her assailant at the Fulton St. stop, and a bystander allegedly called 911. NYPD officers identified Robles via surveillance cameras, reportedly apprehending him on June 28 at a Bronx shelter where he was living.

“As alleged, Patrick Robles viciously assaulted, robbed, and attempted to rape a young woman on the subway as she tried to escape the horrifying attack,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “No New Yorker should have to fear riding the subway home. My office will continue to prioritize and prosecute these types of violent attacks.”