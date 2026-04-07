Man Indicted For DUI Pileup in Harlem That Killed Delivery Biker

A man has been indicted for vehicular homicide in connection with a brutal DUI pileup that occurred near the Apollo Theater last month, which left a delivery biker dead and multiple other people injured.

An SUV driven by Kevin Crosby allegedly barreled east down W. 125th St. at around 8 p.m. on March 19, with bystanders saying he had accelerated the vehicle to a speed of around 60 mph, far in excess of the speed limit. He was also driving in the bus-only lane.

Crosby then reportedly plowed directly into two cyclists, 28-year-old Zacarias Darly—a resident of the Highbridge section of the Bronx who was originally from the Dominican Republic—and an unidentified 33-year-old man. Darly reportedly bounced off the hood of the vehicle before being flung into the air, with the other cyclist being flung directly skyward; they both landed roughly two car lengths away.

Crosby didn’t slow down after hitting the two bikers, prosecutors said, and instead slammed into an unoccupied police cruiser. Cops responding to the scene said that Crosby then reportedly struck a parked Toyota, with two passengers inside, before finally coming to a halt after ending up wedged underneath a tractor trailer.

Crosby was taken into custody shortly thereafter, with police coming to believe that he was high on PCP—a dissociative drug otherwise known as “angel dust”—during the episode.

Darly was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside by emergency personnel, but was pronounced dead by 8:25 p.m. He reportedly suffered blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.

The other 33-year-old cyclist survived, although he was severely injured; he was hospitalized for nine days with blunt force head trauma, a broken leg, and a fractured elbow.

The two people sitting in the Toyota were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg now says that Crosby, 49, has been charged with an array of crimes: aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and reckless driving.

““Two New Yorkers were riding their bikes to deliver food when they were struck by an SUV moving at an extremely high rate of speed. As alleged, Kevin Crosby’s fatal conduct cut Zacarias Darly’s life short, and critically injured the second cyclist,” Bragg said in a statement. “Our streets should be safe for cyclists, and we will prosecute drivers whose dangerous driving harms New Yorkers.”

In an additional tragic twist, it was reported that Darly was set to celebrate his son’s 10th birthday on March 20, a mere day after the crash took his life.

A GoFundMe was soon started by a friend of Darly’s—who identified herself as Ana B.—on behalf of Darly’s brother, in order to help pay for funeral costs to transport his remains back to the Dominican Republic. The fundraising portal, which now appears to have been taken offline, described Darly as “more than just a provider.”

“He was a loving father, a supportive brother, and a kind soul who always showed up for those he loved,” Ana B. wrote. “A reckless decision stole a life that meant so much to so many, leaving behind unimaginable pain and a family now facing not only emotional devastation, but also financial hardship.”