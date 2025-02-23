Man Out on Bail for Attacking Female Cop Punches Woman in Times Square

A man out on bail for punching a female cop has randomly attacked another woman in the streets of Times Square.

Ernst Delma, 41, a who cops said is a veteran criminal on Saturday, Feb. 15, at approximately 5:30 p.m. in front of 1500 Broadway–a building between 43rd and 44th streets known as Times Square Plaza punched a 56-year-old female was walking northbound with her family. Cops said Delma—who was a total stranger to them—approached the woman and with no forewarning, punched her in the right eye.

Though Delma was quickly apprehended and arrested, the victim and her family were deeply shaken.

Speaking to the New York Post, the victim’s sister said, “This guy hit the nicest person in the city. I believe the guy is a threat to women and the safety of New Yorkers,” she said. “A man who raises his hand to females isn’t a man at all and should be in jail.”

The last time Ernst Delma was in the news was August 9, 2024, on the corner of Rosedale and Randall Avenues in the Soundview section of the Bronx when Delma was said to be engaged in a fight with some kids.

When three cops arrived—one Black man, one Hispanic man and a white woman—Delma attacked the white woman, slugging her in the face. A startling image shows the female officer, blood streaming from her nose, collapsed into the arms of a Black bystander while out of frame, a Black male officer subdues Delma.

During this scuffle, both Delma’s loose-fitting underwear and very low sagging jeans fell down exposing his bare buttocks and thighs.

A subsequent photo of Delma being led out of the 43rd Precinct house by two glove-wearing cops—one black and one Hispanic—is even more startling. Delma hands are cuffed behind his back, his left eye is swollen shut and his sagging jeans are halfway down his thighs.

In contrast, Delma’s black t-shirt is clean but it’s the iconic image upon it that’s most striking, that of heavyweight champ Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston, following a first-round knockout on May 25, 1965—one of the controversial fights of all-time.

Whatever else he is, Delma—who’d later make bail on this case—is a man with sense of history.

At present, Delma, a native of Haiti, who weight in at 5’11”, 160 lbs, is being held without bail on Rikers Island. His next court date is scheduled for March 3.