Manhattan by Sail Brings Harbor Summer Camp Back to Seaport

In May, boats will take to the water for one of the East Coast’s favorite pastimes—sailing. While some New Yorkers may think they have to leave the city to enjoy the activity, Manhattan by Sail brings the boats right to Seaport. From May to October, the business provides a number of daily sails and private charters right in the New York Harbor.

This summer, Manhattan by Sail is expanding its services with the revival of its Harbor Camp. The half-day summer camp will run the last two weeks of August, and is open to children ages 11 to 14. While a skilled crew operates the boat, children will have a first-hand opportunity to learn about the ins and outs of sailing and working with the elements.

Manhattan by Sail is teaming up with the nonprofit Buoyant USA to restart the program. In addition, the nonprofit will be offering reduced costs for around 30 percent of the spots to expand access to the summer camp.

Previously, Manhattan by Sail was one of several businesses involved in Harbor Camp, which was then operated by the organization Waterfront Alliance. Seven years ago, the organization shut down the program. Ever since then, it has been a goal of Manhattan by Sail founder Tom Berton to bring it back.

“It was always wonderful to see the kids just light up,” Berton said.

The camp isn’t just entertaining; Berton said it also teaches children practical skills such as knot tying and safety around water. Sailing also requires teamwork and communication. But to Berton, one of the best things sailing provides is a connection to nature.

“Feeling like a part of your environment is an important thing,” Berton said.

Berton, who was born and raised in the city, still remembers his first time on the water. His fourth-grade class took a trip to a then-dilapidated Christopher Street Pier, where a sailboat pulled up on a clear-water day.

It was a formative experience that led him to volunteer on a wooden sailboat in the New York Harbor for 12 years after college. He loved hearing the wind, waves, and seagulls, and at the same time, be able to look up and see some of the most famous landmarks in the world.

“ It’s a really surreal contrast,” he said. “And the skyline is even more spectacular.”

Then, in 2001, he decided to open Manhattan by Sail, which has remained family-owned. Berton prioritized history and authenticity with both the boats and the overall experience.

The first boat the business sailed with, Shearwater, is an 82-foot schooner that was hand-built in 1929. In 2009, Manhattan by Sail acquired its second boat, Clipper City, which is a replica of a 19th-century cargo schooner that was the fastest clipper ship in its time.

Though the Shearwater is currently being restored, customers can enjoy day, afternoon, sunset, and night sails throughout the season on the Clipper City. Manhattan by Sea offers a variety of drinks and a cheese plate on all sails. Or, choose the sunset sail to hear some live jazz.

Harbor Camp will run for two separate one-week sessions from 9 a.m. to noon. The full price for one week is $975 per child. Manhattan by Sail is located at Pier 17 at 89 South St.