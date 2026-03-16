Manhattan Soccer Camps for a World Cup Summer (in Jersey)

While there’s a whole word of New Yorkers who think and talk about soccer all the time: English Premiere League, Bundesliga, the Italian La Liga, the French Ligue 1, even the Scottish Premiere League (Go Hearts!)—the upcoming World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has upped the city’s football fever considerably. This includes soccer playing kids, and their parents, many of whom will want to continue the conversation at Manhattan-based summer soccer camps.

While World Cup games will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, starting with a June 13 group stage match between Brazil and Morocco, and ending with the tournament final on July 19, parents need not cross any rivers to get their kids on the pitch: crossing streets and avenues, and fighting occasional crosstown traffic will do.

Soccer camp is big business but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad one; it’s just a little daunting. Following are some Manhattan-based (mostly) options, ranging from half-day toddler programs to full-day soccer skills-orientated camps for teens, with mixed-day soccer and other offerings in between.

The Manhattan Soccer Summer Camp Table

When it comes to Manhattan recreation, including sports-oriented summer camps, one name looms above all: Chelsea Piers. If its location on the Hudson River location works for you, their full day soccer programs for kids 9-13 run from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., with optional aftercare and transportation available.