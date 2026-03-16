Manhattan Soccer Camps for a World Cup Summer (in Jersey)

While there’s a whole word of New Yorkers who think and talk about soccer all the time: English Premiere League, Bundesliga, the Italian La Liga, the French Ligue 1, even the Scottish Premiere League (Go Hearts!)—the upcoming World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has upped the city’s football fever considerably. This includes soccer playing kids, and their parents, many of whom will want to continue the conversation at Manhattan-based summer soccer camps.
While World Cup games will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, starting with a June 13 group stage match between Brazil and Morocco, and ending with the tournament final on July 19, parents need not cross any rivers to get their kids on the pitch: crossing streets and avenues, and fighting occasional crosstown traffic will do.
Soccer camp is big business but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad one; it’s just a little daunting. Following are some Manhattan-based (mostly) options, ranging from half-day toddler programs to full-day soccer skills-orientated camps for teens, with mixed-day soccer and other offerings in between.
The Manhattan Soccer Summer Camp Table
When it comes to Manhattan recreation, including sports-oriented summer camps, one name looms above all: Chelsea Piers. If its location on the Hudson River location works for you, their full day soccer programs for kids 9-13 run from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., with optional aftercare and transportation available.
Downtown and lower west side residents might also consider Asphalt Green in Battery Park City—while others will rhapsodize about their ample Upper East Side facility, including a large outdoor field of dreams at East 90th Street and York Avenue. While Asphalt Green doesn’t offer specialized soccer camps per se, their soccer and other camp offerings might fill a gap in the gorgeous mosaic that is planning your high energy child’s summer schedule.
The Soccer Stars empire excels with its size and variety, offering thematic and especially geographic options hard to find elsewhere. Starting with the little ones, there are half-day camps for ages 3-8; full day camps “Powered by Adidas” for ages 3-10; and mixed soccer plus art or STEM camps for ages 3-8 and 3-12, respectively. Soccer Stars locations include FiDi, Tribeca, Chelsea, Midtown, the Upper West and East Sides, even Stuy Town, so if proximity is especially important, they might be the camp your family is looking for.
On the other end of the convenience spectrum, while it only fills a limited need, if a half-day Upper East Side camp for kids 3-6, is your need, Chelsea Piers outdoor SocRoc program in Central Park is worth considering. The camp meets north of Levin Playground, just inside of 78th Street and 5th Avenue, scheduling is flexible, from singles days to whole summer.
An outdoor program for West Siders whose kids ages 7-12 are on a private school schedule is the Manhattan Soccer Club camp on the College of St. Vincent campus in Riverdale, the Bronx. The camp runs from June 15 to July 1, with bus transportation is available from 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Another off the island of Manhattan option are the numerous Nike Soccer Camp with the French Football Federation offerings held on Randall’s Island. Half and full programs for ages 5-16 are available from mid-June through August but lunch is not provided so better get packing those lunchboxes now!