Menorah Lightings Abound In Manhattan, Kicking Off Hanukkah

Hanukkah has begun, and with it comes a spate of menorah lightings in Manhattan. NYC, after all, has the largest Jewish population of any city in America.

Governor Kathy Hochul made a December 7 appearance at the largest menorah in the world at Central Park South’s Grand Army Plaza. She denounced antisemitism and told local Jews that “they can observe this beautiful holiday with their families, knowing that the Governor of New York is looking out for them.”

Nearby at Columbus Circle, the left-wing groups Jews for Economic and Racial Justice, JewishVoiceForPeace, and IfNotNow held a menorah lighting of their own. It was one of many interconnected menorah lightings across the country. Themed around calling for an end to Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip, attendees mournfully sang songs and prayed together.

”On the first night of Chanukah, we’re making it clear: End the siege on Gaza. Release all hostages. We are #JewsForCeasefire,” read a statement by IfNotNow.

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, who attended the Columbus Circle event and grew up in a household practicing Reform Judaism, told a reporter with the progressive Jewish outlet The Forward that the “period when hostages were coming home and bombs and rockets were not falling seemed like one moment when you start to imagine a way out of this, [one] that is safer for Israelis and Palestinians.”

Another notable menorah lighting featured faith leaders of various religions congregating at the Temple Emanu-El, a Reform synagogue on 5th Ave. and E. 65th St. Muslim-American author Sabeeha Rehman and the Archbishop of New York, the Catholic cardinal Timmy Dolan, were on hand. Reverend A.R. Bernard, the head of an evangelical megachurch in Brooklyn, made an appearance as well.

The Rabbi Board of New York hosted the lighting at the UES synagogue, which occurred on the temple’s steps. The synagogue’s senior rabbi, Joshua Davidson, helmed the proceedings.

Reverend Joseph Potasnik, the executive vice president of the Rabbi Board, elicited hearty laughter from the celebrants gathered at Emanu-El with an opening joke. “I begin with an apology to his eminence, Cardinal Dolan,” he quipped. “We–the Jewish community–are sorry...for all the Hanukkah traffic, especially by Rockefeller Center. It’ll be over soon. Trust us,” he said with a grin.