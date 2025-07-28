Mourning the Loss of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, a beloved actor Who Attended H.S. on UWS

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the beloved actor who rose to fame as Theodore Huxtable on the hit sitcom The Cosby Show, died on Sunday, July 20, at 54. He reportedly drowned in the waters off the Caribbean coast while vacationing in Costa Rica.

Warner starred in the beloved show for the entirety of its run, starting when he was merely 13 years old and ending at 21.

It was during these pivotal years that Warner juggled his accelerating acting career with the demands of a prestigious high school. From 1984 through 1988, he attended the Professional Children’s School, a distinguished performing and visual arts program on the Upper West Side.

So, as the world watched the goofy, sometimes-rebelious Theo Huxtable grow up on screen, his teachers and classmates back in NYC watched as the “engaged, humble, and thoughtful” Malcolm Warner grew up right beside them.

“Malcolm welcomed and embraced everyone. He was kind and encouraging, deep in his thinking, expansive in his reasoning and a true friend to all,” James Dawson, the head of PCS, told Straus News. “Professional Children’s School has always felt privileged to work with the extraordinary young people entrusted to us, and now, in our 112th year, we mourn the loss of such a powerful and affirming member of our distinctive and cherished PCS family.”

Essence Atkins, a fellow PCS alum who was enrolled at the same time as Warner, took to Instagram to express her condolences. She also guest-starred on The Cosby Show back in 1986.

“You’re forever loved brother. Rest well,” she posted to her story, followed by three broken-heart emojis. Atkins also re-posted a quote said by none other than Warner himself:

“And if for some reason you can’t find a reason to smile, then that’s probably the best time to be the reason for somebody else to smile.”

Another colleague from Warner’s younger days, Emmy Award-winning producer Tommy Morgan Jr., was stunned when he heard the news. “I’m in tears, as I’m posting this. . . . I know GOD has a plan, and we’re not suppose to question it. However, I have some real questions about this one. Why GOD? Malcolm, or ‘Jam,’ as we called him, was an amazing light.”

Morgan continued: “He was one of the coolest people, that you could ever meet! When we were all broke actors back in the day, he was the first one of us to hit it big with his iconic role as ‘Theo Huxtable,’ on the Cosby Show. . . . Life is short, and we should make sure that we call our friends and family, just to say ‘I love you.’ GOD, The Producer of your life’s movie has chosen to close the production, but it was a damn good movie. I miss you, ‘Jam.’ Congratulations on a life well lived. Rest well King.”

After wrapping The Cosby Show, Warner’s career was far from over, and he would go on to star in shows like Reed Between the Lines, Malcolm & Eddie, and The Resident, as well as many others. And in 2015, when Bill Cosby faced a host of sexual-assault allegations, Warner refused to let the news about his ex co-star take away from the show’s impact on Black representation.

”Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I’m still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on—first and foremost, Black culture—but also American culture,” Warner told People .

In May of 2024, Warner partnered with reporter Candace O. Kelley in founding “ Not All Hood ,” a podcast uplifting the lived experiences and identities of Black people in America.

This week’s episode platformed poet Tameka “Georgia Me” Harper, and they discussed why the “ ’hood” doesn’t get enough credit and how to unapologetically embrace the title.

Warner’s is a name many will remember, whether it’s for his unwavering commitment to the Black community, his relatable and iconic roles in movies and television, or for the person he was to his closest friends and family.

“Malcolm touched all of our lives and those of us fortunate enough to know him will forever miss his gracious smile, his warm embrace, his thoughtful demeanor, and his impact on our lives and on the lives of so many touched by his presence,” said Dawson.