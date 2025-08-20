MTA Inks $2B Contract to Bore New Tunnels Under 2nd Ave.

Major work on the long awaited expansion of the Second Ave. subway is set to being preliminary work next month after the MTA’s board unanimously approved the awarding a nearly $2 billion tunnel boring contract for Phase 2 that will ultimately expand the Q line from 96th St. to E. 125th St. and Lexington Ave.

The Q line extension connect with the existing 4, 5 and 6 lines but the entire project won’t be completed until 2032. But it’s a start. “Next stop 125th St,” said Governor Kathy Hochul in announcing the contract at special board meeting at Adam Clayton Powell Building in Harlem on Aug. 18.

“It’s been a century since the people of East Harlem were promised the new subway they deserve—and we are finally getting it done,” said Hochul.The original plan for a Second Avenue Subway was first envisioned in the 1920s but halted during the Great Depression. Meanwhile, the Second and Third Ave. elevated lines were tore down during World War II leaving the East Side of Manhattan vastly undersderved by mass transit.

Hochul noted the funds for this extension are part of the $68.4 Billion MTA capital plan and has already been budgeted.

Some of the tunnel work that will be included in the expansion were actually started more than 50 years ago in the 1970s but came to a screeching halt with the city’s mid-1970s fiscal crisis. Those tunnels ended at 120th St. but stood abandoned and unused since then. The Q line to a new Q 96th St. station was finally opened in 2017 as part of Phase 1 of the Second Ave. subway expansion.

In the latest effort to resume the job, the MTA board approved spending $1,971,968,227.00 for the tunneling and structural shells for the next part of the Second Avenue Subway expansion whereby crews under this contract will also excavate space for the future 125th Street Station. A cost-containment measure will save the MTA $500 million outfitting the 1970s tunnel to accommodate the future 116th Street Station, the MTA said.

“East Harlem is one of the most transit-reliant neighborhoods in New York, but every day, tens of thousands of commuters lack subway access,” Hochul said.

The tunnel boring contract is part of a $7.7 billion Phase 2 work on the tunnel which will expand the Second Ave. subway from its current nexus at E. 96th St. north under Second Ave. and then west with stations at 106th and 116th Streets and then to E. 125th St. and Lexington Ave.

According to the New York Post, dozens will face eviction as work gets underway and the MTA seizes homes and businesses along 125th St. via eminent domain.

Preliminary work could start by mid-October although the major tunnel boring won’t commence until 2027 while the MTA awaits the arrival of new boring equipment from Germany.

The work to bore the new tunnel, between 35 and 120 feet below Second Avenue, is expected to take place using two 750-ton machines equipped with 22-foot diamond studded drill heads. They are expected to begin in 2027 with a crew of 23 people working with each machine, and they are expected to bore through soft and hard ground at the rate of 35 to 40 feet a day.

This new contract was awarded to Connect PlusPartners, a joint venture between Halmar International and FCC Construction, the second of four construction contracts for the Q train extension.

The MTA is promising more than 70,000 jobs, including union-wage construction jobs, will result from the Second Ave Subway Phase 2 project with a goal of hiring 20 percent of workers locally for the project to generate good-paying job opportunities for hundreds of East Harlem residents.

Crews working under an as-yet unassigned third contract will build the underground space for the future station at 106th Street and Second Avenue; That contract is currently in procurement.

The last one, the fourth contract, will cover the finishing of the three stations, at 106th, 116th and 125th Streets. It will also cover the systems needed to run train service, such as track, signal, power and communications. This contract is currently being designed by the MTA.

”The time of promises are over,” Hochul said. “We are moving forward as quickly as we can.”