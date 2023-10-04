MTA’s 20 Yr Wish List Includes Some Mega Projects for Manhattan

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber and senior MTA officials unveiled a comprehensive 20-year needs assessment report with six million components that contains capital expenditures that it says will impact everyone within the New York Metropolitan Area that drives or uses bus or rail to get around.

Among the grab bag of projects for Manhattan:

*Expand the Second Ave subway so it stretches from Houston St. to Broadway/125th St.

*Add a Tenth Ave. stop to the #7 line.

*Make 95 percent of subway stations wheel chair accessible by 2055 by upgrading 490 elevators.

*Reconstruction of deteriorated structural elements under Grand Central Terminal and Park Avenue and upgrading and modernizing the 110-year old structure.

*Replacement and rehabilitation of Metro-North’s Park Avenue viaduct, with parts that date from 1890. Many more trains use it than what the structure was designed for.

In the next 20 years, the MTA hopes that it will rebuild its entire system, create additional modernization to handle capacity where it is needed most, make the system accessible to all, and accelerate the fight against climate change.

The report was criticized in some quarters because it did not affix cost estimates to the ambitious projects it hopes to undertake. Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, told Crain’s New York Business that the lack of dollar amounts “is a real failure in transparency that stops all stakeholders from having a sense of what it takes to bring the system to a state of good repair. If we don’t have a sense of those dollar figures, and a sense of the impact on service if that is or is not done, then we can’t have a discussion about the trade-offs,” he added. “We just can’t.”

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Instead of matching needs to some pre-approved budget, this detailed evaluation tells the whole story, laying bare the urgent need for renewal and improvement of the system’s existing infrastructure and to prepare for climate change.”

The report, entitled The Future Rides With Us, is the first time in the history of the 43-year old agency that such a comprehensive report has been tackled.

The completion of the 150-page document took hundreds of MTA staffers two years to compile. To underscore the needs, officials pointed out that during the range of the plan from 2025-2044, both the Subway and Metro-North components will turn 125, the Long Island Rail Road will be 200, and the MTA Bridges and Tunnels will see 100. In this assessment, future needs are laid out, both those that are immediate and long-term.

Aging infrastructure of these components is one part; climate change is another facet. Added to this mix is the changing ridership post-COVID, which has meant that off-peak travel every day of the week is up, while rush-hour demand is down.

With 400 miles of the subway either underground or below street level and 50 percent of Metro-North’s Hudson Line affected by torrential flooding and coastal surges, better protection must be implemented. Since COVID, ridership patterns have changed, affecting operational and staffing capabilities. As an example of aging infrastructure, 75 percent of subway electrical substations are over 50 years old, just one of the many funding needs to keep the MTA going.

While the new plans look forward all the way to 2044, not everyone is pleased with the MTA’s past performance with climate change; Gothamist this week noted New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has taken issue with the MTA’s plan for subway climate change hardening. It hadn’t been fully implemented under his audit of the plan, noting in an 18-page report that capital projects lacked flood resistance, not always activating extreme weather plans and not testing equipment to verify it was able to work in extreme weather during the audit which was done between April of 2009 and August of 2022.

MTA officials present stressed that the needs over twenty years will be broken down into five-year intervals, a more realistic way to obtain funding, a portion of which would come from congestion pricing revenues; under the current capital funding program, when congestion pricing comes into effect, $1 billion will come from this new revenue stream to pay for a total $15 billion of yearly funding, Future contributions will be part of the first five-year capital budget is due in 15 months, a relatively short timeline.