MTA Seeks to Hike Subway/Bus Fares to $3

The MTA is seeking to hike subway and bus fares to $3 from its current $2.90 by August, after unanimously voting to do so at its final board meeting of the year on Dec. 18. The four percent fare hike, if the proposal is finalized after additional public hearings, would also apply to MetroNorth and LIRR trains, as well as tolls on bridges and tunnels.

The hikes will come under scrutiny in a public comment period during the first quarter followed by final vote by the MTA on the specifics in March. It will then go to Albany, where Gov. Kathy Hochul can theoretically nix it and provide an alternate source of funding, although the idea of nixing a revenue-generating proposal for the financially-strapped agency does not seem to be in the cards.

The fare hike continues a trend dating back to 2009 of the MTA hiking fares by 4 percent every two years, with the exception of the COVID year of 2021. Earlier in December, MTA Chief Janno Lieber hailed a massive increase in transit ridership from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, for a single-day record of roughly 4.5 million daily riders; the last time the transit system saw that many riders was March 11, 2020. He cited those figures at the Dec. 18 meeting where the fare hike was decided.

”Actions are needed from multiple levels of government for any fare increase to be effectuated. It is in our financial plan, but so are many standard hypotheticals,” Lieber added at a press conference.

MetroCard machines are still being phased out for the OMNY system, and existing ones will still be dispensing MetroCards in 2025. Fare discounts of 50 percent apply to seniors over the age of 65, or people with certain qualifying disabilities, via the MTA’s Reduced-Fare Program. Manhattan residents who want these discounts can apply by mail, as the current online option has yet to be available. The instructions for doing so can be found at https://new.mta.info/fares/reduced-fare.