MTA Service Alerts No Longer Available On Twitter

The MTA service alerts that told straphangers about current delays are no more, the transit agency announced on Thursday, April 27.

“For the MTA, Twitter is no longer reliable for providing the consistent updates riders expect,” reads a tweet posted by the account on Thursday evening. “So as of today, we’re saying goodbye to it for service alerts and information. But we’re not saying goodbye to you, our customers! There are lots of ways to get real-time updates.” In comments below the tweet, the MTA lists other sources of transit info, such as The Weekender newsletter and the MYmta app.

“The MTA does not pay tech platforms to publish service information and has built redundant tools that provide service alerts in real time,” says MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara.

“Those include the MYmta and TrainTime apps, the MTA’s homepage at MTA.info, email alerts and text messages. Service alerts are also available on thousands of screens in stations, on trains and in buses. The MTA has terminated posting service information to Twitter, effective immediately, as the reliability of the platform can no longer be guaranteed.”

An MTA spokesperson stated that the agency’s Twitter access has been interrupted twice in the past two weeks, on April 14 and again April 27.

However, the MTA also stated that customers will continue to be able to tweet at all MTA accounts, including @NYCTSubway, with questions and requests for help as they have before, and those requests will continue to receive responses. The @MTA account will also remain active for branding and other messaging.