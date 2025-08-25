MTA to Hold Public Comment Sessions on 10¢ Fare Hike to $3

The MTA has announced that they will be holding public comment sessions on a proposed 10-cent fare hike to $3 between Aug. 25 and Sept. 12, with comments being accepted until Sept. 14.

“MTA staff will be at Customer Service Centers in subway stations, mobile sales vans, and Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad stations in every borough throughout the MTA service region,” the transit agency says.

They added that the sessions will “encourage dialogue with MTA staff, who will answer questions on the proposals, provide information about reduced-fare programs and raise awareness about the end of MetroCard sales and the transition to the more convenient tap-and-go system.”

The Manhattan locations and times for these comment sessions are as follows:

*34th Street-Penn Station (1, 2, 3 lines): Friday, Sept. 5, 4-6 p.m.

*168th Street subway station (A, C, 1 lines): Monday, Sept. 8, 4-6 p.m.

*Catherine and Madison streets, mobile sales vehicle: Wednesday, Sept. 3, 10-12 p.m.

*Harlem, NYS Office Building, mobile sales vehicle: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 10-12 p.m.

*Grand Central Madison, LIRR, and Metro-North: Friday, Sept. 12, 4-6 p.m.