Mugger Attacks, Robs Woman on E. 92 St.; Escaped Prisoner Caught!

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a robbery incident that occurred within the confines of the 19th Precinct. Details are as follows: On Aug. 18 at approximately 11:52pm, in the vicinity of East 92nd Street and Third Avenue, a 52-year-old female was walking when she was approached from behind by an unidentified man who grabbed her by the neck, pulled her to the ground, and punched and kicked her multiple times.

While the victim was on the ground, the brute removed the woman’s purse and threw it before fleeing on foot, westbound on East 92nd Street.

EMS responded and treated the victim on scene for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as not-very-young male of indeterminate ethnicity in his 30s or 40s, with a trim, athletic physique.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Prisoner Who Escaped Cops Outside Hospital Is Captured

East Siders can sleep easier this week knowing that an escaped prisoner is now back in police custody.

The original incident took place on Aug. 21, at approximately 7:01am, when a 34-year-old male arrested for petty larceny slipped from the grasp of the NYPD outside NYU Langone Medical Center.

The male was then seen, his handcuffs still dangling from his right wrist, near the FDR Drive and East 30th Street, where he left behind one of his Puma basketball sneakers.

“They were loading him from the ambulance into the bay,” a police source told the Daily News. “He slipped his cuffs and took off running.” But he was not on the lam for very long.

As it happens, the suspect, who was described as “6’ tall Black man,” was arrested in the 17th Precinct the following day, Aug. 22.

His name is Tashan Hedrington, 34, and his home address isn’t in midtown Manhattan where he was re-arrested but rather Kingsborough Houses, a NYCHA in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, within the historic free-Black settlement of Weeksville.

Further details on Hedrington’s escape charges were unavailable at press time.