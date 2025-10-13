Murder in Chinatown! Chinese Man Kills Another on Eldridge St.

Crime Watch loves Chinatown and feels like it knows Chinatown as well as anyone who speaks neither Mandarin nor Cantonese can—which some might argue isn’t much, no matter how many dozens of Chinatown stories one writes or how many times one reads Henry Chang novels checked out of the Chatham Square library.

A murder recently occurred at 7 Eldridge St. near the center of Chinatown. It was murder, perpetrated by a Chinese man against another man who, although he hasn’t yet been identified, is almost certainly himself Chinese.

The first NYPD report was as follows:

On Oct. 4, at approximately 3:50 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for an assault at 7 Eldridge St., within the confines of the 5th Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers located a 69-year-old male with a stab wound to the back. The victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper family notification.

The 5th Precinct cops know Chinatown too, and less than 40 minutes later, they arrested Feizohn Zheng, a 50-year-old male, of 38 Monroe St., which is a building in Knickerbocker Village.

As for 7 Eldridge St., it’s a six-story walkup tenement, with an extensively graffitied exterior though it appears largely occupied. The American Fuzhou Langqi Senior Inc. occupies the ground floor, while the second floor, which the outside staircase ascends to, has large picture windows. Among its immediate neighbors is the former of Yi Zhang Fishball Inc., which now numbers among the block’s numerous “For Rent” signs.

A smashburger joint and a recently opened tamale window aside, this block of Eldridge is mostly Chinese, including Xiao Xiao Fish Ball, Ka Wah Bakery, multiple Chinese spas, other shops, and the renowned Super Taste hand-pulled noodle shop at 26 Eldridge. Around the corner on Canal Street are the FDNY Dragon Fighters of Engine 9, Ladder 9.

Feizohn Zheng, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, from the People’s Republic of China, is being held on Rikers Island without bail for Second Degree Murder. His next scheduled court date is Nov. 3.