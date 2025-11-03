Mystery Biker Covers 305 Miles Around Manhattan in 5 Days

An reddit poster caused a social media stir after he reported biking 305 miles across Manhattan over the course of five days.

The anonymous biker, using the username “50SPFGANG,” posted a detailed map of his route to the “NYCBike” community on Reddit.

“Visiting NYC for a bit on my road trip and decided that I wanted to see all of Manhattan, so I biked 305 miles of it in 5 days,” he wrote.

The exercise app Strava was used to create the map. It shows that the biker rode up and down every avenue in Manhattan, traveling from the bottom of the Financial District to the top of Inwood.

One commentator wanted to know what the best block in his whole trip was.

“Riding through Harlem was very interesting, cool, and unique,” he wrote. And he obviously has traversed cities across America: “Chinatown was the best Chinatown I’ve seen in the US. . . . My absolute favorite spot was Washington Square Park. The weird people, weird sh— that happens there will have a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Reddit commenters were impressed by the anonymous biker’s dedication and stamina.

”Now I have another ridiculous goal to add to my bucket list,” one commented.

“That’s insane!” another wrote. “60 city miles a day is nuts.”

The poster, 50SPFGANG, conceded he did not obey all traffic laws. “Gotta run 95% of red [light]s or else it wouldn’t have happened haha,” he wrote. But he apparently did not like to travel after darkness fell. He said if he was riding when sundown was closer to 9 p.m. he could have covered even more miles.

“Come back again next year on June 20th or 21st,” one person posted. “In June, we average at least 15 hours of daylight.”

His mystery run wrapped up a few days before a new city rule that cut the bike speed limit for bikes, e-bikes, and upright scooters to 15 mph effective Oct. 24. That new city regulation has not resulted in the same crackdown push that the May criminalization drive on bikes going through red lights apparently did.

As most city bikers know, the NYPD began a ticket blitz in May, writing criminal summonses for bikers who get caught running red lights. Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said they were responding to complaints from pedestrians who felt at risk from reckless e-bikers.

The mystery biker was apparently blissfully unaware the blitz was on. [We tried several times to DM him, but had yet to get a response by press time.]

“Does that happen often here?,” replied the poster with the handle 50SPFGANG regarding tickets. “Ran probably a hundred reds right there in front of cops sitting at the light (+ other sketch stuff) and not a single remark from them.”

One follower was duly impressed. “Damn you got so lucky you mf lmao.”