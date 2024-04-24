Nabbed: Cops Charge Man With Early-Morning Rape of Woman In SoHo Building Stairwell

A man that allegedly raped a 23 year-old woman in the stairwell of her SoHo apartment building has been nabbed, cops said.

Ellow Williams, 30, was arrested two days after the attack on April 23. He was hit with charges including rape and criminal possession of a weapon.

Williams had allegedly followed his unidentified victim into the building in the vicinity of Thompson St. & Prince St., according to a police report viewed by Our Town Downtown. He had reportedly been armed and waiting in a car nearby. During the attack, cops alleged that he grabbed the young woman, placed her in a chokehold, and sexually assaulted her in the stairwell. Williams told his victim that “if you scream, I’ll shoot you,” police claimed. He then fled southbound down Thompson St. to “parts unknown,” they added.

In surveillance footage that police released on April 22, Williams was allegedly depicted wearing a black hoodie with a heart-shaped pattern on the back, as well as a pair of orange sneakers.

EMS transported the young woman to a hospital for medical evaluation.

At the time of the rape, Williams was reportedly out on parole for a robbery that he spent two years in prison for. He was released in March 2023.