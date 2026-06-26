Neighborhood Passport Sends World Cup Visitors, Residents Around City

NYC’s newest World Cup initiative has sent New Yorkers and visitors alike across the five boroughs to collect 12 different passport stamps commemorating the city’s cultural diversity.

“This World Cup, people should get to scavenge for fun passport stamps, not be forced to scavenge for affordable ways to join the celebration,” Maya Handa, czar of the FIFA World Cup, said in the passport’s announcement. “With these new initiatives, we’ll make it easy for New Yorkers and visitors alike to explore the five boroughs, find free watch parties, visit small businesses, and enjoy the historic tournament coming to our community.”

The NYC Neighborhood Passport—a citywide program sponsored by NYC Tourism, the Mayor’s office, and Team Wonder (a community collective) — first arrived to the city June 11, with passport booklets available at every NY Public Library branch for free. From there, New Yorkers and visitors were set out to collect stamps from different communities, cultural institutions, and small businesses at World Cup events. In total, there are 12 distinct stamps to pick up across the five boroughs, designed by NYC-based artists with global roots.

New Yorkers instantly took to the challenge to collect each stamp, with users online creating spreadsheets and sharing advice about which locations to go to for each stamp.

One user, under the handle @D_Ashido, commented his appreciation for the passport, saying “Love the fact NYC is finally copying Japan’s EKI Stamp program. We just need to get it expanded now for outside of the World Cup.”

The stamps were randomly distributed across a huge list of locations, aiming to particularly highlight locations in immigrant communities. Beyond visiting the locations for the stamps, the initiative hopes to encourage participants to attend local “dance performances, film screenings, art exhibits, book talks, block parties and more.”

The scavenger hunt for stamps will continue throughout the World Cup tournament. The final will be held at the renamed MetLife “NYNJ Stadium” July 19.