New Hi-Speed Acela Trains Hit Speeds of 160 MPH

Rail transport history was made on Aug. 28 when two new higher-speed NextGen Acelas met at 10am at Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall. Those disembarking from the historic Boston- and Washington- bound nine-car sets were filled with awe; the lucky ones had ridden at a speed of 160 miles per hour, 10 mph faster than the 25-year-old original Acelas. The faster travel, for part of the ride, was accomplished in a state-of-the-art interior with the latest accouterments.

This new NextGen Acela fleet will be entering service from now until 2027, eventually replacing the current 20-train Acela fleet. Both types of high-speed trains will operate for the next two years between Boston and Washington.

Provision for the new trains was authorized as a $2.45-billion loan by then-VP Joe Biden to the US Department of Transportation in 2016. Manufacturing started the following year, with operation testing in 2020. Delays afterward meant that actual “revenue trains” started on Aug. 28.

“NextGen Acela is more than a new train—it’s an evolution of travel,” stated Amtrak President Roger Harris.

The new, sleek trains offer 5G Wi-Fi, headrest seat lights, USB ports, and 110V outlets for everyone whether working or enjoying the ride through large picture windows. A better onboard dining experience provides a selection of high-quality fresh food and beverages in the new Cafe Acela—and self-service grab-and-go; there’s even a food-and-beverage cart service in Business Class. In First Class, complimentary meals and beverages are served at your seat, curated by noted Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr.

The 28 new ADA-equipped train sets offer 378 seats, 27 percent more than current Acelas, and offer a tilting mechanism for the trains, allowing faster speeds on curved track, which is especially important on the non-linear track from Manhattan to Boston.

The new Alstom-manufactured passenger cars are produced at a 135,000-square-foot facility in Hornell, NY, combining components from over 180 suppliers across 29 states, with the separate end power cars (no longer locomotives in this case) being delivered from Michigan. The train sets, put together in Hornell, are based on a current French high-speed TGV design, beefed up for more stringent North American rail standards.

Commented Michael Keroullé, president of Alstom Americas, “These trains are not just about speed; they symbolize our dedication to bringing the world’s best rail technology to the United States and supporting economic growth across the nation. We are proud to contribute to the resurgence of American rail innovation.”

While New York City is too cool for brass bands, confetti, and balloons, on Aug. 28, walking through the Moynihan, and on to the appropriate platforms, Amtrak staffers toted placards with slogans “Today is history, you’re part of it,” “Welcome to a new era of train travel,” and “The future is moving fast—you’re on it.”

The staffers clapped and welcomed passengers as the two trains, each on a separate platform, arrived and departed. Also attending on the platform? Dozens of local rail enthusiasts, eager to see, hear, smell, and document the newest stallions in Amtrak’s stable.

Amtrak’s Harris alighted briefly from the Boston-to-Washington train to speak with the small group of media representatives attending the historic moment about the first new trains, which he had done since the previous morning’s preview train tour from Boston to Washington, and returning to DC on the first public train south.

And when New Yorkers give a party, you want to stay as long as you can; Harris’s DC-bound train left 11 minutes late, but made up nine minutes getting to Washington; the passengers who were Boston-bound left 21 minutes late, and ended up arriving at South Station 56 minutes late.

And how much for a ride to DC or Boston? With fares based on dates and times, there’s no easy way to quote a fare; usually, the further out you book a fare, the less expensive. Case in point? A trip to DC on the 10am train (tabbed NextGen on Amtrak’s website) for Sept. 2 would be $263 one way. The regular Acela, an hour later, would be $100 more on that date. Three weeks later, if booked now for Sept. 23, the fares would be $168 and $132, respectively at the time of this writing.

Currently, there are two Washington-to-Boston round-trips Sunday through Friday, and one Saturday, for Amtrak’s newest trains through NYC. When all 28 NextGen train sets are delivered, 4,700 additional high-speed seats will be available daily to travelers,

For further information, consult www.amtrak.com